The list will contain each transfer target’s current situation, potential suitors and expected cost.

10. Harry Kane (Tottenham)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Well, he is potentially the world's best striker... Kane has proven his abilities consistently in the Premier League and on England duty, despite suffering a spate of mid-term injuries. The 26-year-old's mission at Tottenham – Project Trophy – looks increasingly unlikely and he must surely aspire to play for a European club worthy of his talent. Kane is under contract until 2024 and is unlikely to be allowed to leave quietly, so we could be looking at one of the most expensive transfers of all time. Or a very unhappy player.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Manchester United, Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus… Kane will have his pick of the European elite, all promising to offer him what he most desires: trophies. While United are the most insistent and are rarely afraid of offering ludicrous salaries, it will take other arguments to sway a player in pursuit of titles.

ESTIMATED COST: £135 million

9. Mauro Icardi (PSG)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Should he stay or should he go? On loan from Inter, Icardi made a solid start to life at PSG with 20 goals in 31 games. Then it went a bit wrong. Edinson Cavani was brought in from the cold and Icardi was left fighting for a starting a spot, with the Argentine completing 90 minutes just once in 2020. But that doesn't mean the Parisians want rid. Cavani is likely to leave (finally) in the summer, while there will be a summer siege for Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. However, Icardi's family situation – his wife is still based in Italy – suggests he will return to Serie A faster than expected...

WHO IS INTERESTED?

If PSG fail to complete a deal, Icardi will still have plenty of options. Sure, he will cost between £55-£65 million, but that’s not awful for an attacker of his calibre in today’s market. Juventus seems the most likely destination should he return to Italy as Inter boss Antonio Conte does not seem inclined to work with the striker. The Old Lady are on the lookout for a forward and will reportedly not hesitate should PSG and Icardi fail to find common ground.

ESTIMATED COST: £60m

8. Eduardo Camavinga (Rennes)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

The most in-demand kid on the market? At just 17, the Rennes midfielder does not even have a full season in his legs – and may not get it if Ligue 1 fails to resume – but his 30-plus outings this season are enough to make him one of the most admired prospects on the continent. He delivered an immense display during Rennes’ victory over PSG in August and has taken everything in his stride since. His technique and intelligence are enough to excite all European giants.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The latest rumours suggest Barcelona could be ready to test Rennes with an offer of 50m euros. But that is likely to be dismissed as Rennes have a massive advantage in the upcoming transfer window: competition. Besides Barcelona and Real Madrid, Liverpool and Tottenham are also dreaming of snaring Camavinga. If Rennes (currently third) fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, it will be hard to hold him back.

ESTIMATED COST: £55m

7. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

The man who is always linked, but never moves, could finally move. Koulibaly has been essential to Napoli's ability to compete at the top of Serie A. Beyond his exceptional qualities as a defender, the Senegalese is also a leader while his charisma makes him even more attractive on the transfer market. Napoli present Aurelio de Laurentiis is perfectly aware of this. Always hard in negotiations, he will not hesitate to raise the stakes as high as possible.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

PSG immediately come to mind. Sports director Leonardo has a good network in the Italian market from his days at AC Milan and he is looking for a leader to succeed Thiago Silva, whose contract expires in June. And it gets juicier. Koulibaly has just bought an apartment in the heart of Paris, just in case… But PSG are far from the only ones chasing him. From Barcelona to Manchester United, Koulibaly is far from lacking in potential suitors. Powerful clubs with significant financial resources that offer Napoli the prospect of overseeing one of the most lucrative transfers of the summer.

ESTIMATED COST: £70m

6. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Because his time appears over at the Emirates. After two and a bit seasons, 49 goals in 74 games, Aubameyang wants to go elsewhere. Arsenal will find it very difficult to hang onto him if they fail to qualify for the Champions League – a distant hope given they sit ninth in the table. There are no shortage of contenders and Aubameyang still has good market value. Meanwhile, Arsenal are plotting his succession (Odsonne Edouard of Celtic in particular), so the planets appear to be aligned for a big move.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Barcelona have explored this for several months according to reports in Spain, Chelsea are likely to lose Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud, and Manchester United jump on anything that moves. Even PSG have Aubameyang on their radar as they secretly prepare for life without Mbappe and/or Neymar.

ESTIMATED COST: £55m

5. Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

This is the fate of the best Dortmund players – signed young, developed and sent away to the biggest clubs in Europe at a tidy profit. Sancho will be no exception to the rule and this summer should mark the end of his German chapter. He is one of the greatest talents of his generation, as comfortable finishing (32 goals) as helping his team-mates (37 assists). His experience in the Champions League and England national team make him highly coveted – especially as he only turned 20 this week!

WHO IS INTERESTED?

The whole of Europe. Both Manchester clubs, Chelsea and Liverpool dream of repatriating one of the nation’s crown jewels. And when those clubs scramble together, prices soar. Sancho has also caught PSG’s eye and will be a real option if Mbappe or Neymar leave. Real Madrid could also move if they fail to land Mbappe. Finally, Juventus, who will likely make major changes in attack, are very interested.

ESTIMATED COST: £140m

4. Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Martinez is one of the great revelations of Serie A. He has carried Inter on his young shoulders with 16 goals and developed a great partnership with Romelu Lukaku. Inter must accept that his future likely lies away from Milan and put their efforts into negotiating the best price. And let’s be honest, Martinez is high in our rankings precisely because a very large club has him top of their shopping list…

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Unlike the other players in our top five, Martinez’s next destination seems pretty clear. Barcelona have made him their top priority for the summer. Why? First, they are seeking a successor to Luis Suarez and he seems perfect for the role. And second, because Lionel Messi admires his Argentine compatriot and the pair have formed an impressive bond on international duty. And if Messi is convinced, it makes the deal a whole lot easier.

ESTIMATED COST: €111m (his release clause)

3. Paul Pogba (Manchester United)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

It’s not a transfer window unless Pogba’s face is plastered across the back pages. The time is finally right for him to leave United despite having his season cut short by an ankle injury. Real Madrid’s mediocre season (pending continuation), Luka Modric’s scheduled departure and Pogba’s fast-evaporating contract (expires in 2021) should accelerate proceedings.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Zinedine Zidane dreams of Pogba. Pogba dreams of Zidane. The only question is whether the Madrid coach clings to his job. If Zidane leaves, the option of returning to Juventus will naturally resurface. One thing’s for sure: Pogba does not want another year at United. Whether it’s Juve or Real who help satisfy his enormous ambitions remains to be seen.

ESTIMATED COST: £110m

2. Neymar (PSG)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Not a week passes without the Spanish press attempting to stir up trouble in the French capital. Whether this season ends or not, the familiar storyline ‘Neymar returns to Barcelona’ will inevitably build again. It’s never really gone away. Neymar, and his father, know how to feed the media machine – happily switching from inflammatory statements to silence that speaks volumes. At 27, the clock is ticking and if he still believes he is wasting his time in Paris, Neymar will have to be particularly persuasive to get out of a contract that has two years left to run. The only way to turn his head back to PSG? The season resumes and they win the Champions League. But that’s a scenario that rests on a bundle of uncertainties…

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Barcelona of course. The trial and error experiment with Antoine Griezmann on the left side is the latest argument for Neymar’s return. But how will they afford and accommodate him? It will be necessary to get rid of Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele. The stakes are high for the Catalans – recovering Neymar would allow them to reaffirm their power on the continent after having their reputation undermined by years of weak transfer windows. Put simply: Barca need Neymar to recover their magic.

ESTIMATED COST: £180m

1. Kylian Mbappe (PSG)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

He is the greatest talent of his generation and, in the minds of all the huge clubs, is the most obvious successor to Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Mbappe (let’s remember, still just 21) is full of ambitions that PSG are unlikely to be capable of satisfying. Even if the season finishes and PSG win the Champions League, they will still be attacked for Mbappe in the summer. The Frenchman has been vague about his future with the mystery fuelling speculation. He has two years left on his PSG contract and it’s hard to imagine Leonardo letting go of the man who best embodies the Parisian project.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Real Madrid. It’s the latest project of Florentino Perez, who needs a new Galactico to satisfy his doubters and help Real reconquer Europe. Eden Hazard has not brought the magic that Madrid must generate and they can’t do much better than sign Mbappe. Real have a huge headstart over their rivals, which include the Manchester clubs - Mbappe has never hidden his desire for Real Madrid or Zidane. And that’s why it’s hard to see any other destination than the Bernabeu should he leave PSG.

ESTIMATED COST: Priceless… let’s say at least £250m