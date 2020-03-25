The Transfer Window 50: Zaha to finally leave Palace? Kepa out at Chelsea?

Welcome back to the Transfer Window 50. Our look with our colleagues at Eurosport France at some of the biggest transfers that could happen this summer.

The list will contain each transfer target’s current situation, potential suitors and expected cost.

30. Ferran Torres (Valencia)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

He's the future of Spanish football. The best player at the Euro U19 tournament last summer, Torres has developed into one of Valencia’s most important players. Speed, dribbling and a taste for the spectacular, the supersonic winger has everything to attract crowds and delight big clubs. Above all, his contract expires in 2021 – meaning Valencia must hit the jackpot this summer.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Eurosport Spain have exclusively reported that Manchester City are leading the race for Torres. He wants to play for Pep Guardiola and the deal should go through sooner rather than later.

ESTIMATED COST: £30-40m

29. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

He wants out, it’s been known for a while and Roy Hodgson admitted as much after the Premier League season finished. Zaha has routinely been priced out of a move by Palace but looks as if they will finally allow their star to leave this summer. For 27-year-old Zaha it’s a second chance to play at the highest level.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Everton tried before and it sounds if they are going to try again. They are looking for players who can help push them into the top quarter of the Premier League and Zaha can do that. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are both reportedly interested as well.

ESTIMATED COST: £45-50

28. Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Who sees Dembele in a Barcelona shirt next season? Anyone? Maybe the player and his agent. But for the rest… he’s too injury prone and has repeatedly had his work ethic and discipline challenged. But despite that, his market value should be high. He still has lots to offer, he just needs his spectacular skillset to be harnessed at a new club.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Any club who can afford him. In reality, he may be used as a bargaining chip by Barcelona to lure either Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez or PSG's Neymar. Which is more likely? Well, PSG boss Thomas Tuchel is supposedly a key admirer having worked with Dembele at Borussia Dortmund. Expect a blockbuster swap deal.

ESTIMATED COST: £65m or swap deal

27. Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Because Chelsea no longer want him and he no longer wants Chelsea. Disregarded by Frank Lampard, the most expensive goalkeeper in history will be on the market this summer. Given no one will put £71m on the table, Chelsea may loan him out to see if he prospers elsewhere. At 25, he still remains a solid bet and a number of clubs should be interested but...

WHO IS INTERESTED?

...not many clubs are interested. Instead, his future destination will likely depend on who Chelsea seek to replace him with, thus sparking the football equivalent of musical chairs.

ESTIMATED COST: £30-40m or loan

26. Dayot Upamecano (Leipzig)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

There aren’t many 21-year-old defenders around who have solid European pedigree (25 matches), have experience of challenging for a title in a top league, who continue to progress each year, and yet whose price remains affordable. Step forward, Dayot Upamecano.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Bayern Munich won’t be satisfied until they’ve signed every single talent in the Bundesliga. But Arsenal are keen too and are supposedly considering a potential partnership with the inbound William Saliba. Given his profile, expect other English teams to join the race.

ESTIMATED COST: £40m

25. Pau Torres (Villarreal)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Because he is an excellent young ball-playing defender, it really is as simple as that. Torres has developed into one of the best young centre-backs in the world and a big move seems inevitable.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Barcelona are said to be keen, although where the money for that signing would come from we're not entirely sure, whilst Manchester United have also been linked.

ESTIMATED COST: £45-55m

24. Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Chiesa is one of the great young talents of Italian football so why would he stay at a club that is stranded in midtable, or even lower? The time has come for him to leave Fiorentina and given he hasn’t extended his contract beyond 2022, his Serie A employers will have to start preparing an exit strategy.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

Who isn’t? Juventus and Inter are already battling it out for his signature, Manchester United have reportedly made him one of their top priorities, and in France, PSG are said to be following the situation very closely.

ESTIMATED COST: £55m

23. Gianluigi Donnarumma (AC Milan)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

The biggest clubs are always looking for new guardian angels. And the brightest of them all resides at AC Milan, Gianluigi Donnarumma. He has everything he needs for a move: a contract expiring in 2021, the wily Mino Raiola as his agent, nearly 200 professional matches and an enticing age (21). In other words, the Italian goalkeeper will be the most fashionable stopper in this transfer window.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

PSG. They will quite happily risk upsetting club harmony, despite Keylor Navas’ excellent season, should Europe’s most sought-after goalkeeper become an option. And they have an advantage: Leonardo. AC Milan’s former sporting director now holds office at the French champions. And that may give them the edge over another interested party, Chelsea...

ESTIMATED COST: £45m

22. Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

Everything indicates the 2018 Ballon d’Or winner will leave Real Madrid this summer after eight seasons of good and loyal service. At 34, and with just one year left on his contract, Real may view this as the final opportunity to recoup some money from the Croatian. From a sporting context, the emergence of Federico Valverde makes his departure much less problematic than in the past.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

There is always Inter Milan. They tried to sign him last summer to no avail and will likely return now he’s definitely available. Modric still has a good reputation in England, with Manchester United unsurprisingly linked with him and could act should Paul Pogba leave. Finally, do not exclude a destination like the MLS.

ESTIMATED COST: £15m

21. Thiago Silva (Free agent)

WHY COULD HE MOVE

His contract has now expired and he has left PSG for a new challenge.

WHO IS INTERESTED?

A return to AC Milan has long been mooted with Silva never hiding his affection for the Italian club. Other rumours linking him to Barcelona seem less credible, while he could yet return to Brazil. Despite his age, Silva remains a competitive player and still has a lot to offer. A reunion with former boss Carlo Ancelotti at Everton has also been mentioned.

ESTIMATED COST: Free

