Tottenham sign Sessegnon
Tottenham Hotspur have completed the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Championship side Fulham, according to numerous reports.
The north London club are yet to announce the arrival of the 19-year-old left-back, who is expected to join for a fee of around £25 million.
Sessegnon will sign a five-year deal with an option of a sixth, according to The Guardian.
The England Under-21 international's contract at Craven Cottage was due to expire at the end of the season, when he could have left for a club abroad on a free transfer.
Spurs could announce another signing, Giovani Lo Celso, from Real Betis later on Thursday afternoon.
