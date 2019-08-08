The north London club are yet to announce the arrival of the 19-year-old left-back, who is expected to join for a fee of around £25 million.

TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY - LIVE

Sessegnon will sign a five-year deal with an option of a sixth, according to The Guardian.

The England Under-21 international's contract at Craven Cottage was due to expire at the end of the season, when he could have left for a club abroad on a free transfer.

Spurs could announce another signing, Giovani Lo Celso, from Real Betis later on Thursday afternoon.