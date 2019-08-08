Major activity was expected in north London after a stream of sensational reports over the past 48 hours, but ultimately only two news faces joined Mauricio Pochettino’s squad on Deadline Day.

Sessegnon arrives on a six-year deal for around £25 million plus add-ons, while Lo Celso is expected to make his loan move permanent next summer for £60m.

Lo Celso only recently joined Betis on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell from Paris Saint-Germain.

But Spurs fans were left disappointed as a move for Juventus striker Paulo Dybala fell through. The deal was being held up due to the player's image rights, but it collapsed when the Italian champions decided not to sell after all, according to the BBC's David Ornstein.

The Champions League finalists were also interested in securing a loan deal for Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, but negotiations broke down earlier this week.

As part of the deal for Sessegnon, 22-year-old midfielder Josh Onomah will move in the opposite direction to Fulham.

Fulham vice-chairman Tony Khan said the club had tried everything to keep Sessegnon at Craven Cottage for another season.

"When a player expresses a desire to explore a new opportunity, and our attempts to change his mind are unsuccessful, then the priority is making sure that we get the right deal for the Club," Khan said. "That is what I've done."