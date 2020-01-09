Allegri and Pochettino eye United job

Manchester United’s Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under pressure, with two of Europe’s top managers waiting for an opportunity to take over. Max Allegri, the former Juventus manager, turned down interest from Arsenal earlier in the season to ensure he is free to take over should Solskjaer leave the club, while Pochettino is also keeping an eye on developments at Old Trafford, according to the Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Pochettino spent years at Tottenham Hotspur being denied the necessary resources by Daniel Levy, so he should do himself a favour and avoid working for Ed Woodward who would give him similar problems. Allegri meanwhile probably won’t find a club as big as United who would give him a job, as he did nothing especially impressive at Juventus.

Read the full story

Video - David Beckham in race to sign Gareth Bale - Euro Papers 01:14

Solskjaer to axe Lingard

Jesse Lingard is facing the chop at Manchester United, reports the Sun. The 27-year-old midfielder frustrated both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mike Phelan with his performance against Manchester City, which led to him being withdrawn my United at half time. His appointment of Mino Raiola and contract set to end next season, could see him shipped out.

Paper Round’s view: Lingard would be worth sticking with at 21, but he is now at his peak. Given there is almost no improvement to come from him, he would be best served by moving somewhere commensurate to his talents. A drop down to the Championship or a club like Newcastle would be more his level, though he might be able to cope better with life in MLS.

Read the full story

City target four signings

Manchester City are interested in signing Pau Torres of Villarreal and Ruben Dias of Benfica as they look to strengthen their back line. The Telegraph reports that City also want to bring in a left-back in the close season, and also want to recruit a wide player to replace David Silva, and a central midfielder. Any moves will happen in the summer due to City already having 17 non-homegrown players.

Paper Round’s view: Manchester City probably made an error of judgement to make only minimal recruitment last summer, and it has almost certainly cost them a chance of retaining the Premier League title. Another overhaul does suggest that Pep Guardiola is planning to stay on for at least one more season and could allow him to leave by regaining the title.

Read the full story

Van de Beek reacts to United speculation

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek has been linked with a transfer to Manchester United, with the club in the market for players this January. The Mirror reports that United are interested in offering £50 million for the 22-year-old midfielder, but he previously said in October he would not be interested: “I don’t want to leave during the winter break.I will play here all season, [and] I finish at Ajax this year. That gives me clarity and tranquillity. I will see what happens next.”

Paper Round’s view: Those quotes certainly put a downer on United’s chances of bringing him to the club, and if he still holds that opinion then United are wasting yet more time in their pursuit of a player. However, if an offer was made for Van de Beek now then he might reconsider, given Ajax are unlikely to repeat last season’s success.

Read the full story