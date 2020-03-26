Matthias Seidel spoke on the Eurosport Extra-Time podcast about….

THE EFFECTS OF THE CORONA CRISIS ON THE 2020 TRANSFER MARKET

“Football will have lost a lot of money. There are already very bad signs in the market. In Norway, the first clubs have fired all employees and players to get through the crisis. AS Monaco cut all players' salaries by 30 percent. These are harbingers of what could be an exceptional transfer window, and the big question is whether the season will ever be completed."

“We will experience a lot less transfers this summer because many managers will just want to be competitive - managers will first be trying to simply put together a competitive squad. This will mean more short contracts will be issued to bridge the time until the [January] transfer window, which may go back to normal.”

“Loan players who return to their clubs in the summer will be available fairly cheap - a bargain market could develop here.”

... THE EXPECTED DEVELOPMENT OF MARKET VALUES:

“The Corona crisis, as it is now emerging, will have a impact on most market values ​​because the demand market is shrinking due to ailing clubs. But there are also clubs that don't suffer as much financially through wealthy owners or other support. The fall in prices therefore affects the smaller clubs, which will have less money available due to the crisis. "

... THE CONSEQUENCES OF POTENTIALLY SUSPENDING FINANCIAL FAIR PLAY:

"If Financial Fair Play is suspended, the top clubs will have more money to spend and can spread that into the market, and make the gap between the haves and the have nots even greater."

"Extra Time" can be watched as a vodcast on Eurosport.de and heard as a podcast on all popular podcast providers, including Spotify and ‎Apple Podcasts.