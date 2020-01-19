Liverpool want £60m Werner

The Mirror believe that Liverpool are interested in Timo Werner. The 23-year-old German international has 18 goals in 17 appearances in the Bundesliga for RB Leipzig this season, and the European Champions will face competition for the player from Chelsea. Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri is wanted by Roma on loan until the end of the season but he is unlikely to leave.

Paper Round’s view: Shaqiri is a handy squad player but with younger midfielders likely to be signed there is little future for him as a regular first team member - a move to Roma would suit everyone. As for Werner, his all-round game is improving and he would provide an upgrade on Shaqiri and provide competition for Liverpool’s world-beating front three, who are often linked with a move away from Anfield.

United close to signing Director of Football

After the best part of two years, Manchester United are reportedly close to signing a director of football. That man according to the Sun is Lille’s Luis Campos. The 55-year-old scout is responsible for scouting Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, Bernardo Silva and Anthony Martial for Monaco. Ed Woodward now wants to develop stars rather that splash out for them in the transfer market.

Paper Round’s view: With Manchester United struggling to increase their sponsorship deals by much, margins elsewhere are under pressure. In order to save money then United could move down the pecking order and pick up players who are yet to hit their potential. A sensible move all round, but questions should be asked about why the decision has finally been taken.

Lampard won’t be rushed

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard might want a striker, and as above is linked with Timo Werner, but he will not be rushed into any signings. The Telegraph note that Chelsea are released from their recent transfer ban. Jordan Sancho and Moussa Dembele are also targets but would be hard to sign, leading Lampard to say: “I think the idea of January being a time to buy players, it’s difficult for everybody – for players coming in, especially if they’re coming from a different league, for the club and for the settlement of the group.”

Paper Round’s view: With Chelsea on course for the Champions League, the club can maybe afford to take the long view and not rush into anything. A short term deal could help spread the load and help the younger players as they get into the business end of the season, but there is no obvious target for Lampard who would be able to come in temporarily.

Alacer could rejoin Valencia

Spanish international striker Paco Alacer could rejoin Valencia from Borussia Dortmund. However, while Valencia are in the market for a striker, they can't currently afford the 26-year-old forward, meaning they may attempt to strike a deal that sees an initial loan convert to a permanent transfer in the summer. Valencia may sell Rodrigo Moreno in the summer to make way.

Paper Round’s view: Alacer has done a middling job at Dortmund but he has been unable to really convince after failing to make the grade at Barcelona. At 26, there is room for improvement but realistically he is close to his prime. If Valencia can strike a decent bargain for the striker then it would let them move on some unwanted players.

