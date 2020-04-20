Who needs Kane? Not United

Manchester United will not spend £200m on Harry Kane because manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Marcus Rashford is up to the task, The Sun reports. United have been linked with Kane in recent weeks, but Solskjaer does not believe his club need to sign the Spurs captain when they have Rashford at their disposal up front.

Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Worth a pointer towards Pete Hall’s article last week that Kane is not the answer for United, rather Jadon Sancho is – click here to read that. All we’ll add here is a question. Were United ever going to spend £200m on Kane? We’ll give an answer too. No.

***

PL step up prep

Premier League clubs are looking into how their players can resume training if they are given permission to do so, the Daily Mail reports. Clubs are exploring their options, considering what existing facilities are in place at their training grounds, and whether it would be possible to build temporary accommodation or book up entire hotels. The report comes after June 8 was mooted as a possible return for Premier League football behind closed doors, meaning players would have to step up training in the coming weeks.

Paper Round’s view: It’s wishful thinking, of course, but there is no harm in preparing for the possibility of a June return. Any plans would unlikely go to waste anyway, as football’s return in England looks set to be behind closed doors, whenever that may be, and therefore stringent measures would have to be in place around the training grounds and stadiums.

***

Bale leaving the Bernabeu?

Gareth Bale is one of seven players set to leave Real Madrid during the next transfer window, the Daily Mail reports. James Rodriguez, Lucas Vazquez, Mariano Diaz, Alvaro Odriozola, Alphonse Areola and Nacho Fernandez are the other six names mentioned, with manager Zinedine Zidane hoping to make £105m to help rebuild his squad.

Paper Round’s view: Another week, another Bale leaving Real story. There’s only so many times the Welshman’s agent will come out and say his client is staying, but who knows, maybe lockdown could give Bale time to think about his future. In between putting practice, that is.

***

No Partey for Arsenal

Atletico Madrid have offered Thomas Partey a new contract until 2025 as they bid to fend off Arsenal’s interest in the midfielder, the Guardian reports. Arsenal have been in contact with the 26-year-old’s agent, but are yet to submit an offer for Partey, who could see his weekly wages double if he stays in Spain.

Paper Round’s view: Partey is a first-team regular at Atletico and it’s difficult to see him swapping Madrid for London. Any new contract would certainly increase his release clause, but the current amount of £43.6m probably prices Arsenal out anyway.