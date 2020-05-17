Football
Transfers

Villa demand £80m for Man Utd target Grealish - Paper Round

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa during the Carabao Cup Semi Final match between Aston Villa and Leicester City at Villa Park on January 28, 2020 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Visionhaus)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
an hour ago | Updated 41 minutes ago

Aston Villa set their price for Jack Grealish, Chelsea could raise £100m, and Wolves and Newcastle United try to keep their players safe during Project Restart.

Villa set Grealish asking price

Aston Villa will not budge on their asking price for Jack Grealish, report the Sunday Mirror. The paper claims that they will insist on £80 million for the 24-year-old attacking midfielder if they stay up, despite the coronavirus pandemic. If they drop down into the Championship, then their owners’ £12 billion wealth will stop them from having to accept a lowball offer.

Football

Top 30 Talents: The best young players in the world (10-1)

YESTERDAY AT 13:17

Paper Round’s view: United had expected to need to offer around £50 million according to previous reports, less than it would take to prise James Maddison from Leicester City or Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund. It is hard to see how United would entertain the idea of paying the same for Grealish as they would for the other two superior players.

Read the full story

Play Icon
WATCH

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05

Chelsea could raise huge sum through sales

The Sun on Sunday lead with a story that Premier League side Chelsea could raise more than £100 million in player sales without affecting their first team even a jot. Alvaro Morata is going to join Atletico Madrid for £48 million, Tiemoue Bakayoko could fetch £30 million, and Matt Miazga, Davide Zappacosta, Danny Drinkwater and others could raise millions of pounds each.

Paper Round’s view: Chelsea’s approach to building a squad in recent years has seen them support a bloated group of players beyond their immediate needs, but at the same time it has allowed them to game the loan system in order to use player sales to raise funds every single summer. There is no reason that should stop unless the rules change in the future.

Read the full story

Wolves set tough restrictions

Wolverhampton Wanderers are enforcing strict limits on contact for their players, according to the Sunday Mail. Captain Conor Coady has made it clear that there is little room for human contact in training, with players not allowed into buildings. Coady said: ‘It’s four players at a time, on a pitch each. It's tough because we're not allowed to use cones, poles, mannequins or goals – we've got to bring our own ball which then gets cleaned.”

Paper Round’s view: Wolves are clearly edging back to full training gradually, and having seen the rusty nature of Bundesliga players yesterday it seems that they will struggle to get back to their top level without compromising those restrictions. It is difficult to imagine how they can be lifted given the dangers posed by coronavirus.

Read the full story

Bruce acknowledges resistance

In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Newcastle boss Steve Bruce accepts that there is widespread resistance among players and other staff to get back to action in the Premier League. His own on-loan player Danny Rose has been vocal in his opposition to Project Restart, and Bruce will allow his squad to opt out of the return to training.

Paper Round’s view: Given the legal problems clubs could face if they force players back to work only to see them get sick with coronavirus, it is probably the accepted party line that managers have to say they will allow their staff to duck out. With few masks on display in the United Kingdom and no hint that there is more capacity in the NHS, it would be little surprise if some players elect to skip the games.

Read the full story

Bundesliga

Why Sancho is the star attraction of the Bundesliga's return

YESTERDAY AT 12:39
Transfers

Chelsea confident of signing United youngster Gomes - Paper Round

12/05/2020 AT 21:22
Related Topics
FootballTransfersChelseaLeicester CityMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Serie A clubs return to group training on Monday but re-start date still unclear

8 HOURS AGO
Football

Spanish clubs to start group training on Monday

9 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Favre: You score then nothing happens – that’s very strange

10 HOURS AGO
Bundesliga

Bundesliga's return a momentous day which lacked magic - but does that really matter?

11 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

00:01:19
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Ronaldo, Henry, Bergkamp, Cantona? Who is the greatest Prem player ever?

00:01:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

00:01:13
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

YESTERDAY AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

14/05/2020 AT 14:39
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Euro Qualifying

Sluggish England punished in Prague as Czech Republic seal comeback win

11/10/2019 AT 20:35
UEFA Nations League

Verratti starts for Italy as Portugal call on Ruben Neves

17/11/2018 AT 18:55
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
MLS

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores utterly ridiculous 500th career goal - VIDEO

16/09/2018 AT 06:24
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Davis Cup

Del Potro roars back to stun Cilic in epic, sends Davis Cup to decider

27/11/2016 AT 16:46
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleMan Utd want £50 million Bellingham brothers - Paper Round