Messi and Ronaldo may join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both play for Inter Miami before the end of their careers, according to the Sunday Mirror. Ronaldo has a friendship with David Beckham, the MLS side’s co-owner and Minnesota United boss Adrian Heath is quoted as saying: “I keep hearing there will be a blockbuster signing at some stage – and Ronaldo and Messi are the names I hear most.”

Paper Round’s view: Ronaldo and Messi might have had their very best qualities dimmed a tad in the last year or two due to age, but they remain some of the greatest players in European football. A move to MLS would likely come sooner for Ronaldo, who at 35 may have only one or more two seasons before his body can't cope with football at the highest level anymore.

Glazers may refuse to take Pogba hit

The Telegraph believes that the Glazers hold the key to the future of Manchester United star player Paul Pogba. The 26-year-old midfielder wishes to leave at the end of the season, but the co-owners may be reluctant to sell the player at a loss on the £89 million that he cost them from Juventus in 2016. Real Madrid offered just £27.6 million and James Rodriguez for the player last summer.

Paper Round’s view: Pogba may have blown his chances to secure the big move he has been angling for this season. His form has been unimpressive, and his injury record is now even worse than that. If he wants to earn a move to one of the best teams in the world then it is up to him to show his worth on the football pitch. Or he may be stuck at United for even longer than his current contract.

Bale’s Chinese Super League move explained

Gareth Bale looked set to join Chinese football last summer, only for the move to dramatically fall through, forcing him to return to Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid. The Mail quotes Cosmin Olariou, boss of Jiangsu Suning, with the following: 'First they said they would release him and we would have to pay his salary, then suddenly they said: "No, you have to pay for the transfer". And paying the transfer and his salary was a little bit over the budget and so we looked for another player. But, actually, I know that it was done 90 per cent in the evening, and then in the morning everything changed. But Real Madrid, not us.'

Paper Round’s view: It does appear that Real Madrid considered letting Bale go for nothing simply to get his mammoth wages off the books, but ultimately got cold feet. Perhaps they did not want to lose face, but given his middling performances this year, they can't feel they have particularly got a great deal from refusing to let him go elsewhere this season.

Leicester boss Rodgers targets Celtic’s McGregor

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers may be heading back to Parkhead, but only to purchase their player Callum McGregor. The 26-year-old midfielder played under Rodgers at Celtic and could be a potential replacement for James Maddison, who is being targeted by Manchester United. The Scotland international would cost around £25 million, according to the Sun on Sunday.

Paper Round’s view: McGregor would slot in quickly with Rodgers, with the two of them well aware of their methods of working at Celtic. It would also be a cheap replacement if Maddison did leave, who would raise at least £80 million if he were sold to another team. At 26 he is a touch late to move to the Premier League, but Rodgers has already tried to sign him once so is obviously keen.

