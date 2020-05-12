Chelsea expect to sign Angel Gomes, clubs object to Newcastle United takeover, Juventus want Arthur from Barcelona, and players object to Project Restart.

Chelsea confident over landing Gomes

Premier League side Chelsea are confident that they will secure the signature of Manchester United youngster Angel Gomes. The London club have already held talks with the 19-year-old England youth international, according to the Mirror, and he has already rejected an offer from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side worth £30,000 a week. His current deal expires this summer.

Paper Round’s view: Gomes has done well in the occasional game for United this season and out of him and Tahith Chong, he seems the most promising young winger at the club who can make the step up. Having said that, Gomes does not yet convince and his slight stature means that he will likely always be too small to impose himself on the game.

Concern over Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United’s proposed take over by the Saudi Arabian investment firm as part of a consortium fronted by Amanda Stavely is causing alarm, reports the Sun. The paper claims that there are documents which show a link between BeoutQ and the Saudis, with the television channel accused of broadcasting the Premier League’s games without permission.

Paper Round’s view: It is mildly alarming that this is what could hold up the takeover, or perhaps cancel it completely. Piracy is obviously a major business concern for everyone in the league as it is its biggest revenue driver, but the fact that the vast human rights abuses carried out by Saudi Arabia is no obstacle is an indictment of the whole organisation.

Juventus target Arthur in swap

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Juventus are keen on Barcelona midfielder Arthur. Miralem Pjanic is wanted at Barcelona, but they would rather get rid of Arturo Vidal or Ivan Rakitic, who earn twice the wages of the 23-year-old Brazilian. Arthur will have the final say on the proposed deal, but he is keen to stay on in Spain and is well regarded.

Paper Round’s view: At 23, Arthur’s problems with injury have not yet proved too much of a concern for his current employers, and perhaps the enforced break as a result of coronavirus will give his body the opportunity to strengthen before the restart, and into next season. It is hard to see Juventus being interested in Vidal or Rakitic, given their focus on value for money in the transfer market.

Players tell clubs of decision to miss restart

The Daily Mail reports that players for Premier League clubs have started to confirm to their clubs that they do not wish to be part of the restart due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. Players such as Manuel Lanzini, Sergio Aguero and Danny Rose have already expressed their fears over the safety of going back to professional football.

Paper Round’s view: It is obvious that there is no guarantee of safety in the workplace in the Premier League, just as there are risks in many places in Britain where people are being asked to return to the workforce. Quite how this will play out when or if there is a sizeable second wave of infections is a huge worry, with most of the problem now located in care homes.

