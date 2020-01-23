Henderson may replace De Gea at United

Manchester United could sell David de Gea in the summer, according to the Daily Mail. The 29-year-old has attracted interest from abroad in the past, including from Paris Saint-Germain, and United might use the summer as a chance to promote Dean Henderson after the 22-year-old ‘keeper impressed for Sheffield United after another year on loan with the club.

Paper Round’s view: De Gea appears jaded after so many years between the sticks for United. It would be unfair to prevent him from leaving if he is given the chance to win trophies elsewhere. He also is not the player he once was and may regain his form if he is given a fresh start elsewhere, and United could use the funds to improve the rest of their squad.

Milan target Wigan’s Robinson

The Sun report on what could be the most surprising transfer of the whole winter window, with news that AC Milan want Wigan Athletic fullback Antonee Robinson, with the 22-year-old former Everton player set to be the subject of a £10 million bid. There is also rumoured interest in Hearts’ defender Aaron Hickey, and Nottingham Forest youngster Matty Cash.

Paper Round’s view: AC Milan are currently eighth in Serie A and they are owned by a hedge fund who do not necessarily have the expertise to turn around the enterprise. Casting their net far and wide for young players is a way to keep costs down, but it is hard to see how it would be enough to return them to their glory days unless they are supplemented bye senior additions.

Brahim wants to stay at Real

Real Madrid youngster Brahim Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club after a year since his move from Manchester City. He played for Real as a sub for Gareth Bale against Unionistas de Salamanca and scored twice, making just his 16th appearance. Other sides are interested in the 20-year-old playmaker but he would prefer to stay and fight for his place under Zinedine Zidane.

Paper Round’s view: Diaz is clearly a very talented youngster, and if he is struggling to get minutes then he should consider a temporary move away in order to continue his development. However, if James Rodriguez or Bale leaves before the end of the current transfer window then he may prefer to wait a few more months to see if he can force his way through to the first team.

Leeds chase Adams

Leeds United continue to chase Southampton’s Che Adams. The Championship club want to take the 23-year-old on loan until the end of the season before paying £20 million to make the deal permanent if Marcelo Bielsa takes the side back to the Premier League. Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "We need every player. I trust every player and I did it also in the moment where we haven't been that successful. We need the squad. I don't want to let anybody go."

Paper Round’s view: Leeds have suffered a minor wobble as the promise of Premier League football starts to distract the squad. They are currently one point of West Brom at the top of the league, and have just one win in their last five matches. Bielsa often suffers in his second season when players start to get fatigued by his demanding tactics, so adding more young players should help them cope with the run-in.

