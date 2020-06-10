Football
Transfers

Dortmund want £115m for Man Utd target Sancho - Paper Round

BVB | Jadon Sancho

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Borussia Dortmund are ready to sell Jadon Sancho, Monza could sign Kaka and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Wolves want Wu Lei, and Fury-Joshua promises riches.

Dortmund name Sancho price

Bundesliga

Dortmund coach Favre hails Sancho 'importance'

07/06/2020 AT 17:05

The Telegraph report that German side Borussia Dortmund have set the price for Jadon Sancho. The Bundesliga club want £115 million for the 20-year-old England forward, and Manchester United are the team in pole position for his signature. However, with the impact of the coronavirus, United are only going to firm up their plans when the football season gets back underway.

Paper Round’s view: With the recent positive test for Michael O’Neill only shortly before he was due to play a friendly against Manchester United with his Stoke City side, it has been made yet more obvious that any resumption in football is easily derailed. United are clearly favourites for Sancho but they are sensible to make sure of their financial position before acting.

Read the full story

Newcastle lead race for Philippe Coutinho – Euro Papers

00:01:31

Ibrahimovic and Kaka linked to Monza

Italian Serie B side Monza could spring two transfer surprises, reports the Sun newspaper. New owner Silvio Berlusconi has spoken of his desire to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic - currently with AC Milan, and former Milan player Kaka to the second division side. They would be given one-year deals that could be extended for another season should they achieve promotion.

Paper Round’s view: Berlusconi is still ambitious and still happy to be the centre of attention, so we should take his plans with a pinch of salt. While 38-year-old Ibrahimovic is still capable of playing at the top level of Italian football, there will be questions about Kaka at the same age, given he retired in 2017 and at the very least will be extremely rusty.

Read the full story

Wu Lei poised for Wolves move

Spanish newspaper Marca report that Espanyol’s Wu Lei could be in line for a move to the the Premier League from La Liga. The 28-year-old Chinese forward is in talks with Wolves as he has a contract that will expire at the end of the calendar year. He has allowed Espanyol to increase their reach in the Chinese market, and scored seven goals for his current club.

Paper Round’s view: Wolves have strong ties to China and the chance to bring Lei to the club on cheap or free terms would allow them to expand their own presence in one of the fastest-growest football audiences in the world. With seven goals, he is presumably better able to handle the Premier League than some of his compatriots who have come before.

Read the full story

£140 million at stake for Fury-Joshua

The proposed double-header between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could provide a purse worth £140 million for each bout. The two fighters would split the initial fight’s bounty 50-50, while in the second match whoever won the first would take 60% of the money on offer. Both men have to beat their next opponents before the arrangement is finalised, according to the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Tyson and Fury are the two biggest names in British boxing, and there would be an appetite for a pay-per-view event in the US as well. If the Middle East is given the chance to stage the event as well, that could also increase the money on offer for both the boxers, who would likely never need to work again with the huge purse.

Read the full story

Bundesliga

Emre Can: Sancho must ‘grow up’ after haircut ‘mistake’

07/06/2020 AT 08:34
Transfers

Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round

07/06/2020 AT 08:03
