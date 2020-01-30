United to increase Woodward security

Manchester United boss Ed Woodward will have his personal security improved, according to the Mirror. The paper reports that with 20 to 30 members of the Manchester Education Committee, a hardcore supporters group, outside his family home in Cheshire, throwing flares into his garden, the club’s executive vice chairman will increase his personal security.

Paper Round’s view: Woodward will have doubtless found the experience an unnerving one, and he and his family will be worried about a repeat of the incident. However, United can afford to put some more security around his home and they will hope that will be enough, coupled with police interest, to stop anything like this happening again in the near future.

Brighton target Lamptey

Brighton and Hove Albion are the latest club to express an interest in Chelsea youngster Tariq Lamptey, reports the Sun. Lille had been linked with the player, whose contract runs until the end of the season, but the Premier League club are readying a £6 million bid before the end of the transfer window this winter in order to secure his signature six months earlier.

Paper Round’s view: Lamptey’s path to the first team currently appears blocked, with the 19-year-old defender behind Reece James and Cesar Azpilicueta in the pecking order. Selling him now would mean that at least some transfer fee is raised rather than losing him for nothing, so Chelsea may be tempted to cut their losses despite Frank Lampard wishing to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

Rose set for Spurs exit

The Guardian believes that Danny Rose is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on loan before the January transfer window shuts. Rose has barely played under Jose Mourinho since he took over from Mauricio Pochettino, and the 29-year-old full-back will join Newcastle United for a fee of £2 million for the rest of the season, with the option to sign permanently in the summer.

Paper Round’s view: Steve Bruce has chased Rose for much of the transfer window after realising that the player was available. The move means that Newcastle will improve both their defence and their attacking play down the left flank, and for Spurs it trims their wage bill after two signings in the January transfer window, and with a striker still wanted.

Clubs worry over Brexit restrictions

Premier League clubs are concerned that there will be a renewed focus on increasing the homegrown provision in their squads, according to the Daily Mail. The paper reports that the FA is set to reduce the allowance of non-homegrown players from 17 in squads down to 13. Premier League sides are set to take legal action if such a move is pursued by the governing body.

Paper Round’s view: There is no justification to stop freedom of movement regardless of the resolution of the first stage of Brexit, as it unfairly curtails the quality of the league at a time when many young British players are finally taking a leap of faith to join foreign sides. Legal action would be justified as a player’s nationality should have no bearing on their ability to find work.

