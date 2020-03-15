Kane to pick Juventus move over Manchester United and Manchester City

Harry Kane is set to leave Tottenham in the summer transfer window in order to win trophies and Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the England captain. He is the Italian champions' top target and they are prepared to spend up to £200m on him but if he decides against a switch to Turin, Maurizio Sarri will instead move for Gabriel Jesus. However, with United's slump in recent years and uncertainty over City's Champions League future, Kane would prefer to move to the Serie A giants.

Paper Round’s view: If indeed Manchester United, Manchester City and Juventus are the only three clubs seriously interested in Kane this summer, then a move to Italy would make sense. With the wage packages offered to the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Aaron Ramsey in recent years, Juve have shown that they can match the Premier League with regard to salaries and they would virtually guarantee him trophies and Champions League football, neither of which are a given in Manchester.

United launch late bid for Van de Beek

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that Manchester United are set to launch a bid to prise Donny van de Beek away from Real Madrid. The Ajax midfielder, who shone in his side's Champions League semi-final run last season, has long had an agreement with Zinedine Zidane's men and the Santiago Bernabeu side are in pole position to land the Dutchman.

Paper Round’s view: Van de Beek is undoubtedly a fine player and his form this season has shown that his performances last term was no fluke. However, given how Matthis de Ligt and, to a lesser extent, Frenkie de Jong, have failed to set the world alight since leaving Amsterdam for Juventus and Barcelona respectively, he should choose his next move wisely. Real Madrid and Manchester United both seem to lurch from crisis to crisis at the current time and he would perhaps be better off at a club with more stability.

Mount set to be disciplined after leaving self-isolation for kickabout

The Daily Mirror claims that Chelsea are furious at Mason Mount after he left coronavirus self-isolation for a park kickabout with childhood friend and West Ham star Declan Rice. The England international was supposed to be in self-isolation after his team-mate Callum Hudson-Odoi was diagnosed with the disease and is set to receive a fine for the friendly game as well as a dressing down from the club's hierarchy

Paper Round’s view: This is the height of irresponsibility from Mason Mount if true. There is no lack of coverage about the dangers of coronavirus nor its contagiousness and while everyone across the world wishes the situation were different, this is simply too big a risk to public health to take.

United, City, Barca and Real Madrid chase Turkish wonderkid

The two Manchester clubs are set to do battle in the transfer market once again, along with Real Madrid, in the chase for Fenerbahce's 16-year-old midfielder Omer Beyaz, according to the Daily Mail. Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in signing the Turkey youth international but the Istanbul club are determined not to lose another top talent after letting Merih Demiral slip.

Paper Round’s view: For every success story in Turkish football at the moment - from Demiral to Cagla Soyuncu to Cengiz Under - there are numerous promising players who have fallen by the wayside. The profile and riches of the clubs reportedly chasing Beyaz means that a bidding war could ensue but they should be prudent with their money and not splurge an excessive amount on a player who represents a significant risk and monitor his progress instead.

