Manchester United will allow Sheffield United to keep Dean Henderson on loan until the end of the season, whenever that ends.

Henderson has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bramall Lane but the terms of his current arrangement mean that he could be called back in June, when the league was originally set to end.

Premier League David De Gea - a United great in waiting? 23/04/2020 AT 15:11

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team are in fifth place, but Henderson's current side are two points off Manchester United with a game in hand.

Despite that, the Sun reports that Solskjaer is happy to let the Yorkshire side keep their number one goalkeeper, with the 23-year-old still in line to take over from David de Gea at some point in the future.

Play Icon WATCH Pogba won't join Real Madrid this summer - Euro Papers 00:01:17

Solskjaer has also confirmed he will not force any players to take part in the restarted league should they not feel safe.

He said: “You wouldn’t hold anything against them. You need to get to know everyone and that’s the same throughout the season.

“If a player is not mentally ready to play, I don’t think we could force anyone.”

Premier League Players and clubs lack common ground in wage-cut talks 06/04/2020 AT 16:09