Independiente target Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could leave the Etihad this summer, or when the current season is finally finished, writes the Mirror. His former club Independiente is now managed by Lucas Pusineri, the club that discovered Aguero as a child, along with new signing Lucas Biglia. The coach said: “I have a nice relationship with Biglia and Kun Aguero. We were team-mates – and I have a lot of respect for their careers in Argentina and Europe. It would be nice to have them tomorrow. In the future, I am hopeful that I will be able to count on them.”

Paper Round’s view: Pusineri knows Aguero and that might convince him to return to the club, and give him a chance to play out his career in Argentina. However he is undoubtedly on huge sums of money at City. If City want to keep him then he will likely stay on for at least another year, but at 32 his career will soon wind down.

United to pay Sanchez a bonus

Alexis Sanchez is soon set to return from Inter Milan as his loan period will come to a close at the end of the scheduled season. Inter do not want to re-sign the 31-year-old forward, who failed to impress in Italy, either permanently or on loan. As part of his bonus structure, Sanchez is entitled to a payout of £1.1 million from Manchester United, and they will have to pick up his £500,000-a-week wages in total, reports the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: Sanchez had an injury which curtailed his impact under Antonio Conte, and he struggled to hit his peaks in Italy. He will likely be moved on again in the summer, but his wages will almost certainly force United to either to continue to subsidise his salary, or to give him a huge payoff to play somewhere else. The MLS or China are now probably the only places who could afford that.

Spurs confident over Kane

Tottenham Hotspur were not surprised by Harry Kane’s recent admission that he could consider leaving North London, reports the Daily Mail. The 26-year-old England international is a little unsettled, but the club believe they can keep him for now. They value him at £200 million, and believe the post-coronavirus transfer window will be a quiet one.

Paper Round’s view: Any club would struggle to find £200 million at the best of times, and unless one is able to find financial assistance over the next month or two, it does indeed seem unlikely that they will find a club that can put in a sufficient bid. Kane has had the benefit of time off to recover from his hamstring injury, and he will have to prove he is still at his peak to earn a move away.

City fined by UEFA

In a move which is hardly likely to endear UEFA any more in the hearts of Manchester City and their fans, the Telegraph has reported that the European authorities have given City a fine for a kit regulation infringement. The club were fined £2,650 for wearing a jacket with a sponsor on the front as they walked onto the pitch for their game against Real Madrid that had an oversized logo.

Paper Round’s view: City are already fed up with UEFA’s plan to ban them from two seasons of European football, so going after them for this transgression will likely seem extremely petty. Nevertheless, the rules are easy to follow and this tiny fine in comparison to their overall wealth, and their sponsorship income, will barely touch them.

