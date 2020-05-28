Football
Transfers

Liverpool drop out of race for Werner - Paper Round

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Timo Werner (RB Leipzig)

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

Liverpool give up on Timo Werner, Chelsea want Roman Burki, Premier League sides negotiate their TV rebate, and the Championship is ready to come back.

Liverpool unwilling to pay up for Werner

Transfers

Newcastle set to make Shaqiri swoop regardless of takeover - Paper Round

YESTERDAY AT 21:27

The Mirror reports that Liverpool are no longer willing to meet the £50 million release clause for Timo Werner. The 24-year-old German international plays for RB Leipzig and is also wanted by Inter Milan and Barcelona, and he may run down the rest of his two-year contract to get his move. Liverpool are ready to go up to £30 million but are reluctant to spend much due to coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: Werner looked excellent in the last week’s Bundesliga action, and there is a chance that this is media posturing to get RB Leipzig to be ready to compromise on the fee. However, RB’s financial backing may mean that they are simply secure in their ability to refuse any lowball offers - it is not their job to make life easy for any buying clubs.

Read the full story

Play Icon
WATCH

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59

Chelsea line up Burki

Premier League side Chelsea are also considering their options in Germany. With goalkeeper Kepa likely on his way out of the side after Frank Lampard lost confidence in him, Chelsea are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund ‘keeper Roman Burki. Valencia might be interested in the 25-year-old Spaniard, while 29-year-old Swiss Burki could cost around £15 million.

Paper Round’s view: Kepa cleary has exceptional talent, but it is particularly tough for a ‘keeper to come back and win their position back if they are frozen out for a long time, and the coronavirus break will not have helped his situation. Burki is a solid performer, but until they move Kepa on permanently they may have to compromise on how much they spend on any replacement.

Read the full story

Negotiations with Premier League over rights continue

The Premier League are in negotiations over how to accommodate broadcasters to make up for the late resumption of the league. A £330 million rebate will be offered, but clubs will attempt to negotiate a staggered repayment of the debt, and it may be factored into the price of any new deal in the future. Cameras in the dressing room and half-time interviews are also being considered, according to the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Half-time interviews have been used on the continent for some time and do not appear to be especially disruptive, so one would imagine if they were introduced on a temporary basis they would simply stay for a future. Given the precarious finances of both BT and Sky, it is tough to see how a debt could be repaid over a period as long as five years, as is suggested.

Read the full story

Championship to step up training

The Telegraph believes that Championship sides are ready to step up their return to action, as they introduce contact training. That would give sides around three weeks of full-on preparation time to allow the league to begin its remaining set of features in mid-to-late June, with both Leeds and West Brom keen to secure automatic promotion.

Paper Round’s view: The prize money on offer from making the Premier League is transformative, and for a team like Leeds it would allow them to re-establish themselves as a fixture in the top flight after years away. WBA meanwhile will be desperate to get back up before the parachute payments from relegation is cut off.

Read the full story

Serie A

Milan stadium San Siro can be demolished

21/05/2020 AT 15:07
Football

German football chief proposes salary caps

19/05/2020 AT 16:43
Related Topics
FootballTransfersLeeds UnitedLiverpoolMore
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Villa manager Smith's father dies from COVID-19

4 HOURS AGO
Football

Deeney says his family were abused over his stance on restart

9 HOURS AGO
Football

Augsburg, Paderborn share points in relegation battle

10 HOURS AGO
Football

Hoffenheim back in European mix with win over Cologne

10 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

00:01:59
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Does leaked memo reveal Barca transfer policy? - Euro Papers

00:01:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Dembele holds key to Barca's Pjanic swoop - Euro Papers

00:01:32
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Werner fires hat-trick as Leipzig thrash Mainz as Ausburg deepen Schalke’s woes

00:02:21
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Icardi's decision and why that impacts Lautaro - Euro Papers

17 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'Responsibility is to save the tournament, at any cost' - RG director on Tennis Legends

YESTERDAY AT 15:34
Play Icon
Champions League

That night in Barcelona: United and the 1999 Treble

YESTERDAY AT 09:13
Play Icon
Tennis

When Nadal got annoyed by a baby - Roland-Garros 2019

24/05/2020 AT 09:00
Play Icon
Cricket

South Africa suspends all activities for 60 days

16/03/2020 AT 14:23
BinckBank Tour

Boom grabs stage five victory to edge ahead of Sagan

11/08/2017 AT 19:14
Play Icon
Superbikes

Carl Fogarty relives Hockenheim 1996, one of the great races of his career - Whit and Friends

23/05/2020 AT 14:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'How do I beat Roger?' - 'Rafa Nadal' interviews John McEnroe

20/05/2020 AT 12:27
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Wonderkid Bellingham to snub PL giants for move to European talent factory - Euro Papers

04/03/2020 AT 13:00
Play Icon
Premier League

Paper Round: Milan target Ibra, Spurs consider selling Rose

11/08/2017 AT 06:00
World Championships

Champion Kiprop leads Kenyan charge into 1,500m semis

10/08/2017 AT 20:11
Premier League

Spurs beat United to clinch second spot in White Hart Lane finale

14/05/2017 AT 17:22
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleNewcastle set to make Shaqiri swoop regardless of takeover - Paper Round
Next articleDid this defeat end O'Sullivan's hopes of breaking Hendry world title record?