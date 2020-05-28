Liverpool give up on Timo Werner, Chelsea want Roman Burki, Premier League sides negotiate their TV rebate, and the Championship is ready to come back.

Liverpool unwilling to pay up for Werner

The Mirror reports that Liverpool are no longer willing to meet the £50 million release clause for Timo Werner. The 24-year-old German international plays for RB Leipzig and is also wanted by Inter Milan and Barcelona, and he may run down the rest of his two-year contract to get his move. Liverpool are ready to go up to £30 million but are reluctant to spend much due to coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: Werner looked excellent in the last week’s Bundesliga action, and there is a chance that this is media posturing to get RB Leipzig to be ready to compromise on the fee. However, RB’s financial backing may mean that they are simply secure in their ability to refuse any lowball offers - it is not their job to make life easy for any buying clubs.

Chelsea line up Burki

Premier League side Chelsea are also considering their options in Germany. With goalkeeper Kepa likely on his way out of the side after Frank Lampard lost confidence in him, Chelsea are considering a move for Borussia Dortmund ‘keeper Roman Burki. Valencia might be interested in the 25-year-old Spaniard, while 29-year-old Swiss Burki could cost around £15 million.

Paper Round’s view: Kepa cleary has exceptional talent, but it is particularly tough for a ‘keeper to come back and win their position back if they are frozen out for a long time, and the coronavirus break will not have helped his situation. Burki is a solid performer, but until they move Kepa on permanently they may have to compromise on how much they spend on any replacement.

Negotiations with Premier League over rights continue

The Premier League are in negotiations over how to accommodate broadcasters to make up for the late resumption of the league. A £330 million rebate will be offered, but clubs will attempt to negotiate a staggered repayment of the debt, and it may be factored into the price of any new deal in the future. Cameras in the dressing room and half-time interviews are also being considered, according to the Daily Mail.

Paper Round’s view: Half-time interviews have been used on the continent for some time and do not appear to be especially disruptive, so one would imagine if they were introduced on a temporary basis they would simply stay for a future. Given the precarious finances of both BT and Sky, it is tough to see how a debt could be repaid over a period as long as five years, as is suggested.

Championship to step up training

The Telegraph believes that Championship sides are ready to step up their return to action, as they introduce contact training. That would give sides around three weeks of full-on preparation time to allow the league to begin its remaining set of features in mid-to-late June, with both Leeds and West Brom keen to secure automatic promotion.

Paper Round’s view: The prize money on offer from making the Premier League is transformative, and for a team like Leeds it would allow them to re-establish themselves as a fixture in the top flight after years away. WBA meanwhile will be desperate to get back up before the parachute payments from relegation is cut off.

