Mbappe in, Mane out at Anfield?

Liverpool will set their sights on Kylian Mbappe if Real Madrid sign Sadio Mane this summer, The Sun reports. The paper claims Zinedine Zidane is determined to buy Mane, with the Senegal forward likely to cost around £150m. Liverpool would then need to throw another £100m on top of that if they want to prise Mbappe away from Paris Saint-Germain.

Paper Round’s view: Regardless of when this ‘summer window’ is actually going to take place, this is never going to happen. Mbappe will not be joining Liverpool for £250m, and it’s very hard to see the soon-to-be-unless-it-is-declared-null-and-void Premier League champions parting with Mane for any price.

Spurs players influenced U-turn

Tottenham reversed their decision to furlough non-playing staff on Monday, and the Daily Mail reports the players were heavily involved in ensuring the original decision was changed. “There was a feeling within the squad that the decision reflected dismally on the club as a whole,” writes the Mail. On Monday, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy said the U-turn came after “many supporters” made their feelings known about the Premier League club’s initial decision to use the government scheme.

Paper Round’s view: No doubt the players played their part, they will not have missed the outrage on social media, but credit should mainly go to Spurs supporters for persisting with their protests. Spurs made the decision to furlough their staff before Liverpool, and then reversed their decision after Liverpool. The fans could have accepted that Spurs would not change their mind, but their persistence paid off, and it should be applauded.

Real’s Aubameyang enquiry

Real Madrid have made an enquiry to Arsenal with regards to the availability of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Mirror reports. With the Gabon international’s contract expiring in summer 2021, Arsenal may look to cash in on their star striker. Real want to know how much.

Paper Round’s view: So much, you would think, rests on the season that has no ending in sight. Should Arsenal finish outside the top four then Aubameyang could well look elsewhere. That appears very likely, but Arsenal will not let go of him easily.

Chelsea, Spurs eye Onana

Chelsea and Tottenham monitoring Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana but know they will face competition from Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona, the Mirror reports. The Cameroon international could leave Ajax for around £25m this summer, and both Spurs and Chelsea are pondering whether it’s time for a new No 1.

Paper Round’s view: Kepa Arrizabalaga and Hugo Lloris, is this the man who could replace you? Onana is very much a wanted man, it would appear, and the two goalkeepers will know they have plenty to prove whenever actions gets back under way.