Liverpool tracking Torres

Liverpool are keeping tabs on Valencia youngster Ferran Torres. The 20-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season and is regarding as one of the brightest prospects in Spain. The Daily Mirror say Real Madrid and Barcelona are also monitoring Torres, a winger who can play on both flanks. His current deal is set to expire in 2021 – and has a reported release clause of around £90m – but Valencia head coach Albert Celades said last month that he hopes to tie Torres down to a new long-term contract.

Paper Round's view: With Timo Werner also strongly linked with a move to Anfield, Liverpool do seem to be in the market to add to their front line. Torres has impressed with Valencia this season but is likely to find it tough to immediately break into the Liverpool first team if none of the top players leave. He could be a good addition for the future though.

Ighalo faced with decision on future

Odion Ighalo may have to decide whether to stay at Manchester United or head back to Shanghai Shenhua this summer. The striker has scored four goals in eight appearances since joining United on loan in January. The Daily Mail report that he has been offered a lucrative two-year contract extension by Shanghai, but would favour staying at United, who are prepared to turn his loan into a permanent deal.

Paper Round’s view: This appears to be a no-brainer for Ighalo, who is a United fan and has expressed his joy at being able to play for the club. If he has an opportunity to extend his stay then he will surely take it.

Barca monitor Ndombele

Could Tottenham sell their record signing after just one season? It’s been a pretty rough ride in the Premier League so far for Tanguy Ndombele, who joined Spurs for £58m last summer and has not only struggled for form and fitness, but has also been openly criticised by manager Jose Mourinho. However, according to the Daily Mirror, Barca director of football Eric Abidal remains a big fan of his fellow countryman.

Paper Round’s view: Ndombele has not had the best start to life at Tottenham, but surely he will be given time to show his quality. Heung-min Son was also linked with a move away from Spurs after struggling to impress early on, now he is one of the first names on the team sheet, while Moussa Sissoko has raised his level after a tough start. Ndombele signed a six-year deal so isn’t likely to be going anywhere soon.

Gomes offered new deal

Manchester United have offered Angel Gomes a new deal to ward off interest from Chelsea. The 19-year-old, who has made six first-team appearances this season, is out of contract at the end of the current campaign. Metro say the situation has alerted Chelsea, but Gomes’ preference would be to stay at United.

Paper Round’s view: Is Gomes going to make it at Manchester United? He’s held in high regard but has been at the club for a decade and hasn’t properly broken into the first team yet. Perhaps a move to a club where he would be a regular starter would suit - or perhaps a loan deal.