United agree terms with Grealish

Manchester United have reportedly agreed terms with Aston Villa playmaker Jack Grealish. Talks have advanced to the point where the 24-year-old forward is house-hunting in anticipation of a move, while Paul Pogba is expected to leave the club to join either Real Madrid or Juventus. Grealish would expect a sizeable increase on his £100,000-a-week wages, reports football website Goal.

Paper Round’s view: Grealish would add Premier League experience and physical resilience, which would help a United side beset by fitness problems. If Pogba leaves then Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs more attacking options, then targeting the player of a club possibly on the verge of relegation might help him with an easier transfer.

Pochettino eyes United gig

Manchester United’s current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is coming under pressure with the club outside the top six, and with sponsors lining up to express their dissatisfaction with the team’s performance. The Mirror reports that former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is keen on taking over at Old Trafford, and would like to return to management in the Premier League.

Paper Round’s view: Pochettino ran out of steam at Tottenham after chairman Daniel Levy failed to extend to him sufficient support in the transfer market. The same problems would likely materialise as United too, because Ed Woodward has never been able to pull off a sensible long-term strategy in the transfer market. Nonetheless, there may not be another opportunity for Pochettino this summer to stay in England.

PSG consider Rose move

The Sun believe that Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose. The 29-year-old England international fell out of favour under Jose Mourinho which led to him moving on loan to Newcastle United until the end of the season. If Layvin Kurzawa leaves for Arsenal or Juventus then there will be room for the defender in Paris.

Paper Round’s view: Rose hit a rough patch of form after acknowledging the various pressures he felt as a professional footballer, but he remains one of the better attacking full-backs in the Premier League. He is reportedly happy to be back up North, so it might be hard for him to then make a dramatic lifestyle change to move to Paris, though it would certainly not be impossible.

Premier League consider streaming service

The Guardian reports that the Premier League is considering a switch to a Netflix-style streaming service. A channel may be sold to broadcasters for the 2022-2025 seasons, in a step closer to a direct-to-consumer service. Such a move could dramatically increase the revenue earned by Premier League clubs.

Paper Round’s view: Amazon showed that a multiplex service of Premier League games would have a broad appeal to viewers, though whether there is a sustainable appetite for such a thing is another matter. Nevertheless, the Premier League is at the forefront of such innovation and might be the key to keeping it as the richest league in the world.

