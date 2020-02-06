United ready to sell Pogba

Manchester United are ready to sell their midfielder Paul Pogba, according to a report in the Sun. The paper claims that United are now ready to do a deal for the World Cup winner, who has become increasingly alienated from the side. United had wanted £180 million for the 26-year-old last summer but have now let him know that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Glazer family will accept around £150 million to let him move on, with Juventus and Real Madrid interested.

Paper Round's view: Pogba has offered nothing for the season and did little to arrest United's decline after a positive start under Solskjaer in his first season as manager. Letting him go for £150 million would pay for the Bruno Fernandes deal, and give the best part of £100 million to continue a rebuild. It would also get his huge wages off the books and end the distraction that his move has provided for the club, with little else to show for it.

Barcelona chase Brighton keeper as potential Ter Stegen replacement

Barcelona are in the hunt for Brighton’s young goalkeeper Carl Rushworth. The 18-year-old is on loan to non-league Worthing, but has done so well that he has been called up to the England under-19 side. His performances have also led to scouts being sent by Spanish club Barcelona, who have been linked by the Mirror newspaper to a £4 million move for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona have Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and at 27, there is no chance that he is going to be dislodged soon. However, the German international will need a replacement in the long-term, and if they believe that Rushworth is going to develop into a reliable ‘keeper, then signing him now should at least let them recoup their outlay should they need to sell him further down the line.

IFA criticised for concussion subs plan

The International Football Association Board is considering the introduction of a substitute allowed for the purposes of replacing players potentially suffering from concussion, reports the Telegraph. However, the possibility has been slammed as ‘hopeless’ by Dr Willie Stewart, who discovered the possible link with football and dementia. He believes that the change does not go far enough.

Paper Round’s view: Football’s policies on concussion should be led by doctors, and the more we know the more it seems that taking head injuries seriously is common sense. Players put their long-term health at risk by playing football and exposing themselves to head injuries - the least that can be done is to make sure that concussion is assessed and treated properly throughout a match.

Tanganga set for huge pay rise

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga is in line for a huge pay rise after emerging from the reserves. The 20-year-old player has established himself as a first-team option for Jose Mourinho, and talks have accelerated over a new deal, according to the Daily Mail. That should see his wages rise from £1,000 a week to a contract worth at least 15 times that, with the chance to earn £20,000 a week if all incentives are met.

Paper Round’s view: Tottenham are a side who are happy to rely on promoting internally where possible, to cut down on potential transfer spending. Tanganga has not yet proven his worth to the first team entirely, but he has shown himself useful to Mourinho as he looks to juggle relatively limited resources before the opening of the summer transfer window.

