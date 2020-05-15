Manchester United want Jude Bellingham, Eddie Hearn makes plans, Sunderland are in trouble and Philippe Coutinho's future is unclear.

United target Bellingham brothers

The Sun believes that Manchester United are planning to sign Jude Bellingham from Birmingham City when the transfer window opens back up, but they will not stop there. United will spend up to £50 million to secure his signature, but will also make a move for the teenager’s 15-year-old brother Jobe, who has played for Birmingham’s under-18s already.

Bundesliga Philippe Coutinho - Should he stay or should he go? YESTERDAY AT 09:00

Paper Round’s view: Jobe Bellingham may be another excellent prospect, but clearly Jude is the one that is most use to United as he has reportedly already been offered first-team football. But by buying both brothers it will allow them to settle in better, and it may not be an offer that other clubs are prepared to match, which could put United at an advantage.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers 00:01:19

Hearn plots boxing return

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn is plotting the return of the sport after the coronavirus according to the Mirror. His plans involve setting up a ring in the garden of his Essex mansion and staging four consecutive weekends of live action, with just 90 people in attendance to comply with the British government’s coronavirus rules.

Paper Round’s view: Hearn is obviously a committed businessman, and setting it up in his own garden does show some chutzpah. It is hard to see how boxing can go ahead with such sustained physical contact, but most professional sport seems happy to rush back in order to secure the broadcasting revenue that has exploded in recent years.

Read the full story

Chairman can lend Sunderland money at high interest

The Daily Mail reports a story from League One, with Sunderland chairman Stewart Donald seemingly able to lend the club money and charge an interest of 9% plus the Bank of England base rate. The club’s owners have written off £20 million they have lent the club previously, and Donald will not confirm any details to the paper.

Paper Round’s view: The future of Sunderland remains unclear, but what it does show is the precarious nature of football finances for clubs which fall out of the Premier League. It is easy for them to struggle to right their situation, and perhaps only experienced football administrators have the wherewithal to prevent these alarming declines.

Read the full story

Agent: Coutinho future unclear

Kia Joorabchian, the agent of Barcelona playmaker Philippe Coutinho, has said that coronavirus has made the 27-year-old Brazilian’s future uncertain. He is almost certainly not going to sign for Bayern Munich, where he is on loan, for the 120 million fee in his deal reports Marca, and his agent said: "The transfer side of things and where Philippe will go, or where other players will go, will come into play further down the line when things have got back to some sort of normality."

Philippe Coutinho droht dem FC Bayern bis Ende Juni auszufallen Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Coutinho has now had two difficult seasons since his winter departure from Liverpool and he may consider taking a step down in order to reinvigorate himself. He was at his best with Jurgen Klopp’s side when they were not the force they are now, so perhaps going to a slightly smaller team will help him find his form again.

Read the full story

Premier League Result: Manchester United voted the best team of the 21st century - here is why 10/05/2020 AT 15:07