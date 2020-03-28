City believe Arsenal behind ban plot

Manchester City believe that fellow Premier League club Arsenal are behind a concerted campaign to have their European ban enforced, according to the Sunday Mirror. The paper reports that City think Arsenal led the way for seven other clubs to contact the Court of Arbitration for Sport if the coronavirus causes a delay in hearing City’s appeal.

Paper Round’s view: With the appeal likely to be delayed, that might give City the chance to get next season under way without being punished, which would help mitigate the financial pressure that all clubs are feeling at the moment. However, the league restart is also likely to be delayed, so there is no guarantee that City will get what they want, anyway.

Traore set for Spain call-up

Luis Enrique has confirmed that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Adama Traore is close to a call-up for the Spanish national team. The Mail on Sunday reports that the 24-year-old forward, who is eligible to play for either Spain or Mali, is interesting Enrique, who said: 'We have known him very well for many years. When we were at Barcelona, he was in our plans. He has evolved a lot. He's a very interesting player. We are delighted with his performances.'

Paper Round’s view: Traore offers excellent technical ability that is hugely dangerous when coupled with his maturing approach to the game alongside his ridiculous speed. His direct play means that he is something different for the Spanish national side, who have lost their way since the days of tiki-taka, and could be in need of a new approach, and alternative choices.

Rashford happy with progress

Marcus Rashford is making good progress on his return from a back injury, says the Sunday Telegraph. The 22-year-old Manchester United forward had been a doubt to return this season, and he might have even missed the now-postponed Euro 2020 tournament with England, but he has now said: ‘I’m in a much better place, I’m much happier than I was about a month ago, so things are looking positive.’

Paper Round’s view: This enforced break will be handy for Rashford, as it will a few other players who were set to miss out on the rest of the season - or much of it - with injury. While it will lead to financial problems for many clubs, a prolonged rest away from the rigours of football might actually go some way to extending the careers of players who felt fatigued.

Abdelhak Nouri’s family ‘want more compensation’

Following the excellent news that former Ajax player Abdelhak Nouri has woken from a coma for the first time since his collapse while playing for the Dutch side, the Sun reports that his family are asking Ajax for more compensation. The club admitted giving ‘inadequate’ care to Nouri after he collapsed and are said to be offering £4.5 million in compensation, with the Nouri family expected to want more.

Paper Round’s view: If Nouri was not given the treatment that Ajax should have provided to him as one of their players, then it is understandable that his family want a significant amount of compensation. They will need to prepare for the likely large costs of taking care of him for the rest of his life, assuming his condition does not meaningfully improve.

