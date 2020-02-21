City hire Brexit lawyer

Manchester City have hired the same lawyer who twice put paid to the government’s Brexit plans, reports the Mirror. David Pannick QC was at the heart to block moves first by Theresa May, and then Boris Johnson, as they sought to bring forward Britain’s exit from the European Union. City are aiming to be allowed to stay in Europe’s biggest footballing competition following a two-year ban, reports the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: City have to go for broke in their attempts to avoid a ban, and employing one of the most accomplished lawyers in Britain seems a sensible use of money, in terms of risk and reward. If he fails, they have lost nothing, but even delaying the ban by a year would allow them to get their house in order for longer term planning and transfer strategy.

Read the full story

Video - Ramsey the key to Pogba's Juve return - Euro Papers 01:26

Klopp refuses to compare Minamino to Haaland

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has told the press that they can't compare Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland to Takumi Minamino. The pair of them were at RB Salzburg together and while Minamino’s £7.25 million transfer has led to a period of acclimatisation at the club, Haaland and hit the ground running in Germany, where he can’t stop scoring.

lfc everton minaminoGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Minamino has an advantage in that Liverpool are already a high-functioning side on the way to winning the Premier League, and he there is little pressure for him to hit his top form right away. Meanwhile Haaland’s exceptional start could not have been a sure thing, and Borussia Dortmund will no doubt be ready for his form to come back to Earth at some point.

Read the full story

Bartomeu considers early elections

Barcelona president is considering bringing forward the club’s elections for the role, according to Spanish newspaper Marca. The club’s board have asked Josep Bartomeu to call elections immediately, following pressure on him as the club enters a crisis period. He has put off any decision until Thursday, with the next elections scheduled to take place next year.

Paper Round’s view: Bartomeu could lose Lionel Messi on a free transfer this season if the trouble continues, something the rest of the board are surely concerned about. That may force them to make him stand down in order to make sure they don’t start next season without the player who is still probably the best in the world. For now though, it seems the situation will only become more complicated.

Read the full story

Leipzig concerned over Angelino fee

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is concerned over the potential fee that the German club might have to pay for on-loan defender Angelino. The 23-year-old has impressed his current boss, but the Daily Mail quotes Nagelsmann as saying: 'He has a juicy price tag. We first have to see what is in the wallet and whether the player and the selling club will play along. We will see in the future.' Manchester City are thought to have written a £25 million fee into his contract.

Paper Round’s view: £25 million for Angelino would be good business in a standard summer for Manchester City, and would have helped any Financial Fair Play considerations. However, with their potential transfer plans in disarray due to an imminent Champions League ban, they may have to make use of some of their existing players who are already contractually committed to the club.

Read the full story