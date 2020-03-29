Utd want Niguez to replace Pogba

Manchester United are growing increasingly confident of signing Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid. The Daily Star report that Niguez would become United’s club-record signing at £135m and would replace Paul Pogba, who looks set to leave, with Real Madrid the most likely destination. United sent scouts to watch Niguez when Atletico played Liverpool in the Champions League earlier this month.

Paper Round’s view: If, as seems likely, Pogba does leave United, then Niguez would be an ideal replacement. He has impressed for Atletico and Spain, and could form an exciting partnership with Bruno Fernandes. However, he is under contract until 2026 after signing a nine-year deal in 2017 and Atletico are unlikely to willingly sell one of their best players.

Newcastle keen on Edouard

Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard has emerged as Newcastle’s top transfer target. Manager Steve Bruce has held video meetings with the club’s transfer team over the last few weeks and they want Edouard to solve their goalscoring issues, according to the Daily Star. Edouard spent a season on loan at Celtic before joining on a four-year deal in the summer of 2018.

Paper Round’s view: Edouard has been in fine form for Celtic this season and would be an exciting addition for Newcastle. He has proven that he can find the net in the Scottish Premiership and Europe, and could be the goalscorer Newcastle are looking for after they appear to have missed on Joelinton.

Premier League players facing pay-cuts

Gillingham chairman Paul Scally believes Premier League players will have to take pay-cuts with the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. He also told the Daily Mirror that top-flight sides like Manchester City should help out EFL clubs by providing loans that could be paid back over the next five to 10 years. “I’m disappointed that something like that has not happened but there are talks between the Premier League, EFL and PFA so I hope something can be sorted - but it should be,” he said.

Paper Round’s view: A number of players at top clubs around Europe have already taken pay-cuts so the Premier League could follow suit soon. The idea of the wealthier clubs helping out others is also already happening and there might need to be action taken to ensure EFL clubs survive.

Derby set for £30m loan

Derby are close to agreeing a £30 million loan from MSD Capital, the investment company owned by American billionaire Michael Dell, according to the Daily Mail. Derby were charged by the EFL for a breach of spending rules in January and are reportedly fighting to maintain cashflow with football suspended due to the coronavirus. They are confident of paying players this month but are in discussions with the EFL and PFA.

Paper Round’s view: The suspension of the season is hitting many clubs financially and Derby don't appear to be an exception. They have struggled on the pitch this season and financial issues could raise doubts over Wayne Rooney's future at the club.