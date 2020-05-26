Manchester United wiill miss out on Odion Ighalo, Newcastle want Xherdan Shaqiri, and the Premier League gears up for Project Restart.

Ighalo to return to China

The Mirror reports that Manchester United are resigned to losing Odion Ighalo when the Chinese Super League restarts in a few weeks. The 30-year-old Nigerian has impressed at Old Trafford and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wanted to extend his deal, but parent club Shanghai Shenhua will only greenlight a permanent deal. Instead, Ighalo will be offered a new £400,000-a-week deal with Shenhua.

Paper Round’s view: Ighalo didn’t actually do anything objectively impressive on the pitch for United in his brief spell. What he did was show United how a standard number 9 could help break down opponents, and that Ighalo is not the essential player to do that - there are plenty of younger alternatives. However, as a fan Ighalo will be desperate not to stay on.

Newcastle want Shaqiri

Newcastle United’s takeover may be in doubt after the WTO ruled that Saudi Arabia’s beoutQ satellite service contravenes regulations, but the Daily Mail believes that they have made contact with Xherdan Shaqiri to sign the 28-year-old Swiss player when he becomes available in the next transfer window. Adam Lallana is also set to leave Liverpool for Leicester City.

Paper Round’s view: Liverpool are shedding some of their squad players as they move to freshen up their squad, and with the impact of the coronavirus then letting players like Shaqiri and Lallana go will help their wage bill and clear some space to allow younger players to establish themselves in the first team.

Premier League makes broadcast plans

The Sun reports on the plans for Project Restart and how they will affect the ways in which the Premier League games will be broadcast. The plan is to show games at 6pm and 8pm in midweek, and also to broadcast on weekends too. By increasing the amount of games to be shown the league hopes that broadcasters will soften any demands on refunds due to the coronavirus.

Paper Round’s view: Broadcasters will not want to ask for money back. They won’t want to harm the viability of the Premier League in the long term, and so need rich clubs to spend in the transfer market. By allowing them to show more games it will help them win back subscribers at a time when plenty of businesses are struggling to make ends meet.

Managers commit to Project Restart

In a further indication that Premier League football will soon be back in force, the Telegraph reports that managers are ready to endorse the plans for Project Restart. After initial disquiet about the lack of time to prepare their players, they now want a firm date for a restart so they can better make plans, and they are ready to reinstate contact training.

Paper Round’s view: As Britain gears up to re-open retailers who are not considered essential, and as the strict nature of lockdown appears to be breaking down due to the actions of politicians and the public, it seems football is ready to open itself up to risk again. In truth, it is hard to see how this will not contribute in its own way to a significant second wave.

