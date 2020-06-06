Football
Transfers

Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round

Jack Grealish of Aston VIlla celebrates scoring their first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Aston Villa at Old Trafford on December 01, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByAlexander Netherton
42 minutes ago | Updated 34 minutes ago

Manchester United are linked to Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish, Barcelona want Lautaro Martinez and Bayern Munich consider Kai Havertz.

United focus on Grealish

Bundesliga

Dortmund's Sancho, Akanji fined for getting haircuts without face masks

YESTERDAY AT 14:31

Manchester United are cooling on their interest for Borussia Dortmund forward Jadon Sancho according to the Mirror. In his place they will make a move for Jack Grealish, because Villa will accept around £80 million whereas the German side want £100 million for the 20-year-old England international. Jude Bellingham is also a potential target.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho is plainly the better, more talented and younger player compared to Grealish but after the effects of coronavirus then there may be some compromises to be made on the transfer outlay this season. Grealish’s coronavirus transgressions will have to be curtailed if he wants to make it at the high end of football though, rather than be a damp squib.

Read the full story

Play Icon
WATCH

Suarez and Lautaro on collision course at Barca – Euro Papers

00:01:15

United may send James on loan

Manchester United could make room for Grealish by sending Dan James on loan, reports the Mirror. The 22-year-old Welsh international has impressed and is in line for the a new deal and a pay rise, but the club want to make room for the arrival of Jadon Sancho as well as potentially Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen, with the paper also mentioning Jack Grealish.

Paper Round’s view: James’ pace was essential in the first half of the season but his form tailed off towards Christmas. He clearly has plenty of talent and potential, but sending him elsewhere to continue his development may help him to progress. As for Havertz, Grealish and Sancho, it is hard to imagine that more than one of those players will arrive this summer.

Read the full story

Barcelona risk Martinez signing

Spanish newspaper Marca believes that Barcelona may miss out on the signing of Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez. In order to afford him they need to convince their players to take another pay cut to finance the 111 million euro release clause, which could let Real Madrid and Manchester United back in to finalise a deal for the 22-year-old striker.

Paper Round’s view: Martinez is one of the best young forwards around and it is hard to see how Barcelona can afford him right now. A paycut is of course one option but more likely is that the Spanish champions start to move on some of their squad players in order to make room on the books for another highly paid player.

Read the full story

Flick admits interest in Havertz

While other papers suggest that Kai Havertz is close to a move to the Premier League, the Mail reports that Bayern Munich could be the 20-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder’s next destination. Hansi Flick said: “I think very few coaches wouldn't want to have Kai Havertz in their team.”

Paper Round’s view: Flick’s comments are pretty harmless, and given the talent of the player he can't ignore his qualities if he is asked a question about him. Having said that, if clubs are suffering from a lack of cash due to coronavirus then Bayern Munich may once again be in the position to pick up some of the Bundesliga’s best talent to consolidate their power.

Read the full story

Bundesliga

Dortmund defend players' haircuts amid tight health protocol

04/06/2020 AT 11:31
Bundesliga

Players have responsibility to oppose racism, says Bayern's Kimmich

04/06/2020 AT 02:53
What's On (2)

Previous articleBrescia sack Balotelli after he fails to report to training - reports