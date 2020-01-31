United to let Pogba leave

After the arrival of Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon, the papers still focus on Manchester United’s transfer plans for tomorrow, and the summer. According to the Sun, Fernandes joining means that the club will now consider the sale of Paul Pogba. They report that having bought his replacement they will be willing to lower their £150 million asking price amid interest from Juventus and Real Madrid.

Paul Pogba of Manchester UnitedGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: Manchester United’s time with Pogba has been a complete waste of money and focus. There is a slight chance that the World Cup winner could return after his injury and hit it off with Fernandes, and secure Champions League football. Should that happen, expect Ed Woodward and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be more circumspect about letting him go.

Read the full story

Video - Next Cristiano Ronaldo chooses Barcelona to play alongside Messi – Euro Papers 01:35

United target Rondon

The focus has now shifted from United’s midfield to getting in a striker in order to cover for Marcus Rashford’s injury, a situation which has been exacerbated after Mason Greenwood was injured against Manchester City on Tuesday night. One option is Salomon Rondon, the 30-year-old Venezuelan who has linked up with Rafael Benitez at Dalian Yifang, as the Chinese Super League has been postponed.

Paper Round’s view: Rondon can be a sluggish targetman, but he is also often a threatening focal point for sides that play direct. His finishing is acceptable without being remarkable, but having left it to such a late stage, United now need to just get through any striker rather than dither and dawdle and look for the best strikers available - they just need someone to put on a shirt and run.

Read the full story

United fail in bid for King

Another player who was considered by United is Bournemouth striker Josh King, according to the Daily Mail. The 28-year-old Norwegian had previously worked with United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but there appears to be little chance of a deal. Eddie Howe wants to keep King - currently out with a hamstring injury - in order to help battle for Premier League survival.

Paper Round’s view: It is bizarre to think that United really believed that they could seal a deal for King at this point in the transfer window. Bournemouth rightly would not countenance letting one of their most important players go when they are scrapping to stay up for another season. It suggests that despite getting the Fernandes deal done, United are still failing to plan their recruitment sensibly.

Read the full story

Moyes wants three at West Ham

In a departure from news about Manchester United, the Daily Mirror has the inside line at the goings on and ambitions of David Moyes at West Ham. The club are desperate to survive so as to avoid financial implosion, and to that end the Scot wants to bring in three players on deadline day - he’s aiming for a striker, a midfielder and a right-back.

Paper Round’s view: West Ham scattergun approach to transfers sees their squad hit rare heights on occasion before tumbling down into chaos. At the moment, chaos is in charge, and while there is no suggesting that Moyes can leave the squad as is, another round of spending can't guarantee any improvement at all.

Read the full story