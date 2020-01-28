Manchester United finalise Fernandes deal

Manchester United look set to agree a transfer for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes. The 25-year-old playmaker had been linked with a move to Barcelona in order to facilitate a move for Valencia striker Rodrigo Moreno but the Mirror reports that United will spend an initial £46.6 million for the player, with a further £8.5 millio in add-on clauses.

Paper Round’s view: This move seems to have hurried along after someone suggested that Fernandes was being considered for a move to Barcelona. It might be than agent wanted to speed up United into getting a transfer sorted given the convoluted nature of the deal that was recently being rumoured. Regardless, United have finally managed to pull off the deal with the same terms that was offered to them weeks ago.

United fans target Woodward’s home

Meanwhile, Manchester United fans appear to have targeted the home of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward. The Sun has footage that seems to show a group of fans throwing flares into the grounds of Woodward’s house, though some reports suggest nobody was in at the time. Woodward has been the target of violent chants in the last couple of weeks.

Paper Round’s view: Obviously people will be clear that this is beyond the pale, in terms of bringing football matters into Woodward’s personal life. The development shows just how poisonous the relationship is between the owners, Woodward, and United fans, who have seen their side turn into a figure of fun - it is hard to see how this will improve in the near future.

Clubs face obstacles to signing youngsters

The Daily Telegraph reports that Premier League clubs will find it difficult to sign young European players after Brexit goes ahead at the end of the week. There is a split opinion over the chances of signing 16- and 17-year-old players according to lawyers, so there may be a late flurry of action in order to make sure that deals are completed before Britain exits the European Union.

Paper Round’s view: Like most developments around leaving the European Union, this helps neither the United Kingdom nor people in continental Europe. There is no guidance for what will become of almost any industry, and it should be no surprise that matters are just as fuzzy for professional football.

Lille make Lamptey offer

French side Lille are closing in on Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey, reports the Daily Mail. The Ligue Un team have identified the 19-year-old defender as a target as his contract runs out at the end of the season, and have offered him a pre-contract deal. Nice are also interested, but Frank Lampard would like him to stay despite Cesar Azpilicueta and Reece James being above him in the pecking order.

Paper Round’s view: The problem with a few clubs in the Premier League stacking their squad full of talent is that for those not in the first team, it can seem difficult to work out how they will ever get a run of games in the top fight. Lamptey will see players like Jadon Sancho and wonder if they are not going to have more chances by leaving England, if only for a few years.

