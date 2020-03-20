United target Aubameyang move

Manchester United are considering a £50m move for Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The striker is out of contract next summer and, according to The Sun, Arsenal chiefs have already accepted he is not going to sign a new deal. Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 75 Premier League games since joining the Gunners for £56m in January 2018. Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with a move.

Paper Round’s view: With Arsenal facing a battle to get back into the Champions League it might be tough to hold onto Aubameyang, especially with the risk of losing him for nothing next year. However, selling to Barcelona or PSG would be far easier to swallow than selling to Manchester United. Remember the last time Arsenal sold a top-class striker to United? It was Robin van Persie and that didn’t work out too well for the Gunners.

Cups could be scrapped

Removing the FA Cup and/or the Carabao Cup from the 2020/21 season is one of the options that would be considered to ensure the current campaign is completed. The Premier League and EFL have both said their priority is to finish the current campaign before looking to next season. However, with the 2019/20 season likely to run into the summer that would mean a late start to the 2020/21 campaign and potential fixture congestion. The Daily Mirror report that losing one or both of the domestic cups for a season could be an option to free up space on the schedule.

Paper Round’s view: If either cup is going to get axed for next season then surely it will be the Carabao Cup. That would be a blow to some teams (not just serial winners Manchester City), but the FA Cup is the oldest cup competition in the world and has been played since 1872. The worry for the Carabao Cup if it was to be scrapped for a season is would it come back? UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said earlier this year that “it would be better for everyone” if England only had one domestic cup competition. Or might a year away make us lust for it more...?

Premier League behind closed doors for start of next season

When the Premier League does restart it could be without fans in attendance. It was agreed on Thursday by officials from all 20 top-flight clubs that the suspension of the season would be extended until April 30 and the 2019/20 campaign will be extended indefinitely. The Sun report that it is also now accepted that all remaining Premier League games will be behind closed doors and that could even continue into next season. Players have apparently been told to take their holidays now with a potential date of May 2 to restart the season.

Paper Round’s view: Virgil van Dijk said he would be “gutted” if Liverpool were unable to win the title in front of their supporters, but playing behind closed doors might be the only way the season is going to get finished. This option still poses a number of issues though and it remains impossible to predict when games could resume, even without fans in the stadiums.

Cantona to return to Old Trafford?

Eric Cantona could be heading back to Manchester United in an ambassadorial role. The Frenchman is a United legend, having won the Premier League title in four of his five seasons at the club. The Daily Mirror say the idea of him joining former team-mates Bryan Robson and Denis Irwin as ambassadors is being discussed at Old Trafford and would be a boost for the current club hierarchy.

Paper Round’s view: Ole Gunner Solskjaer has not been shy of mentioning United’s great history, and bringing Cantona back would another link to the past. Robson and Irwin might be club legends but Cantona would add even more global appeal to United.