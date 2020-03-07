Mourinho set to rebuild Spurs

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is planning a summer rebuild of the club as he struggles with injury, according to the Sun. After the 1-1 draw against Burnley on Saturday evening, he said: “Obviously people are tired to listen to it but the run of injuries this club had this season, starting with Hugo Lloris and ending with Sonny, is something really crazy. But again we have to prepare ourselves for something similar to happen again and we have to build a squad that protects against this kind of situation.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs are struggling with a few years of underinvestment, and Mourinho is the kind of manager who will publicly push his club to fund him in the transfer market. Whether he can do that without letting a player like Harry Kane go, in order to raise funds in the summer, is another matter.

Abraham rejects Chelsea deal

The Mirror reports that Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has rejected a new deal to stay at Stamford Bridge. The 22-year-old forward has 15 goals for the club this season, and is holding out for something like the £180,000 a week that Callum Hudson-Odoi negotiated in order to stay at the club. Oliver Giroud has impressed as he has struggled with an ankle injury.

Paper Round’s view: Abraham is a promising player, but Chelsea’s good fortune with their youngsters is starting to catch up with them. While Abraham cost little to develop, the problem is that now he has proved himself, he is quite prepared to demand Premier League wages in order to stay at the club. They can't afford to replace him and Giroud in one transfer window, so will need to pay up.

Matic extends United stay

Nemanja Matic is expected to stay at Manchester United, with the Telegraph quoting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirms that a deal has been agreed with the 31-year-old Serbian international midfielder. The Norwegian boss said: "We have agreed with him so he will stay, 100 per cent.”

Paper Round’s view: Matic looked like he was set to leave on a free transfer in the summer, and at one point the player believed that he would be moving to Serie A for the start of the next campaign. However in Paul Pogba’s absence he has stepped up to become a more reliable and agile presence, and he is a sturdy presence for a side that is short on quality in midfield.

ECB at odds with Archer

Switching sports, from football to cricket, the Mail on Sunday carries news of a potential disagreement between the English Cricket Board and fast bowler Jofra Archer. Archer wants to earn £800,000 by playing in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, but the England national set up insist he will start his comeback from injury with Sussex in domestic cricket.

Paper Round’s view: Cricket players have short and uncertain careers, and even England internationals can struggle to maintain a good lifestyle once they retire. It is hard to begrudge Archer the chance to sort out a life-changing amount of money given his current injury demonstrates just how fragile a sportsman's career is. Nevertheless, England’s cricket team has to protect the national side’s performance and standing

