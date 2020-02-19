Pogba to make United return

Paul Pogba is due back at Manchester United to be assessed by club doctors, according to the Sun newspaper. The 26-year-old French midfielder has been out of action after surgery, but is set to be examined by club doctors in order to assess his progress. If he is fit, he could return to light training soon and be in contention to play in March, despite the war of words between agent Mino Raiola and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Paper Round’s view: Raiola would not have launched his verbal attack had he not been given at least tacit permission by Pogba, so we can safely assume this is a way to negotiate his client’s move away from Old Trafford in the summer. Ed Woodward might want to solve any dissent with a new contract, but there is little point keeping an underperforming and unhappy player when he could be replaced by a player who both cares and tries.

United could miss out on Sancho

Manchester United are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s teenager Jadon Sancho, who is fresh from helping his German side defeat Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in the Champions League. The 19-year-old forward is wanted this summer by United, but they may miss out on him if they can't offer him Champions League football, according to The Athletic.

Paper Round’s view: It would be mildly amusing if United finish fifth, and then qualify for the Champions League due to their rivals and Sancho’s former club, Manchester City, being banned from taking part in the competition. Sancho however has been linked with both Liverpool and Chelsea, so any move is far from a done deal even if United do get into Europe’s biggest competition next season.

Santos demand further Neymar payment

There could be trouble brewing for Barcelona over the transfer for Neymar from Santos, years after various revelations about the cost and deals done to bring him to Spain. Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Santos want 4.5 million euros in lieu of two friendlies which were meant to take place between the sides, but only one of which materialised.

Paper Round’s view: Barcelona are strapped for cash at the moment, but the last thing they can afford is to have a transfer ban imposed on them for failing to meet their contractual obligations to the Brazilian side. Expect there to be plenty of arguing between the two parties before some kind of compromise is made.

Andre Gomes ready to return

The Telegraph reports that Everton midfielder Andre Gomes could already be on the cusp of a return to first-team action after making a remarkable recovery from a horrific injury suffered against Tottenham Hotspur last year. The 26-year-old suffered an ankle dislocation in November but he has already played an hour in a friendly for his club.

Paper Round’s view: Given the sight of the player’s ankle in the intermediate aftermath of the injury, many observers would have assumed that he would be out of action for at least the rest of the season. However if the injury is not as bad as initially feared, then getting Gomes back into action now so he can be ready to hit the ground running next season would be a huge bonus.

