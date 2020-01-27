Arsenal braced for Aubameyang offers

Arsenal expect to receive a bid for captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Barcelona before the transfer window closes, the Telegraph reports. Barca are seeking a long-term replacement for Luis Suarez and have made Aubameyang their top target. The Gunners will be expected to slap a £50m pricetag on the forward, meaning Barca could turn to Valencia’s Rodrigo Moreno as a cheaper alternative.

Paper Round's view: Could Arsenal's captain really jump ship mid-season? An offer from Barca would certainly test his resolve, but you would feel a summer move is far more likely. Plus, even with £50m quoted in the Telegraph's piece, you would imagine Arsenal would demand much more in January.

Slimani wants United move

Leicester City striker Islam Slimani has asked to cut his loan move Monaco at Monaco short amid interest from Manchester United, the Daily Mail reports. United are seeking a short-term deal for a striker given Marcus Rashford’s recent injury, and their hunt has taken a surprise turn towards Slimani, who would cost the club £4m to loan for the rest of the season.

Paper Round’s view: A six-month loan deal is pretty harmless, as Slimani would only be a back-up for Rashford (when fit) and likely Anthony Martial too. It’s hardly a name to get the Stretford End excited, but who knows, they could be signing his name if he comes up trumps.

Chelsea's Cavani alternative

....is Krzysztof Piatek, according to the Telegraph. With Edinson Cavani seemingly set for a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Atletico Madrid, Chelsea will turn their attention to AC Milan forward Piatek, who has been linked with a move away from Italy throughout the window. Spurs are also said to be interested in Piatek, but hesitant to meet the £30m asking price.

Paper Round's view: Piatek's future will be speculated right until the very second the window closes, unless of course he moves beforehand. He is clearly not the first-choice for either Spurs or Chelsea, so the question will be whether either side settles for the Polish international, or if they wait for the summer to make a permanent signing.

Ceballos to Valencia?

Real Madrid have blocked Dani Ceballos from moving to La Liga rivals Valencia on loan, the Daily Mail reports. Ceballos is currently at Arsenal, but is looking to cut that loan spell short, with the Spaniard eyeing regular game time to help his push for a place in the Euro 2020 squad.

Paper Round's view: After fleeting in and out of the team, Ceballos’ time at Arsenal has been severely hampered by injury problems. It would be unfair to seem the loan a flop, but it would not be surprising to see him return to Spain if he wants to play more regularly before the season ends.