Spurs enter Coutinho race

Paper Round’s views: It is clear that Coutinho needs to leave Barcelona, and a move to the Premier League would offer him the chance to rejuvenate his career. He should be careful in choosing his next club, however, and if reports are correct, he will have no shortage of options and Spurs, with their current instability and state of flux, may not be his best bet.

Video - Everton could play key role in ‘Operation Neymar’ – Euro Papers 01:29

Roma planning Pedro move

Roma are preparing to offer Chelsea forward Pedro a contract, with the Spaniard's current deal set to expire in the summer. The former Barcelona star has become a peripheral figure at Stamford Bridge this term and has no future at the club and the Italian side will offer him £2.7 million a year excluding bonuses to tempt him to Serie A, according to the Daily Mirror.

Paper Round’s views: Italy would be a good destination for Pedro, who would be able to cap his career at a fine club. It is clear that Frank Lampard's project at Chelsea is very much youth-orientated and there is little future for the older members of his squad, with Willian also seemingly set to depart west London upon the expiry of his contract this summer. .

Emery wanted by AC Milan

AC Milan want to bring Unai Emery to San Siro, reuniting the Spaniard with Ivan Gazidis, the man who brought him to Arsenal, according to the Daily Mail. The former PSG manager has been out of work since being fired by the Gunners during the winter, and could take the role under either Luciano Spalletti or Ralf Rangnick, who are both being considered for the director of football role.

Paper Round’s views: Having managed in Spain, Russia, France and England, Italy is the logical next destination for Emery. However, he has a lot to prove. Having largely underperformed at PSG, his time at the Emirates will be remembered poorly, with the former Valencia and Sevilla boss having picked numerous fights with star players and having left to the universal relief of the fans. Milan will be a tough challenge, with the San Siro side having become something of a crisis club.

Premier League to step up coronavirus testing ahead of June return

The mooted return of the Premier League in June will include the widespread usage of coronavirus testing kits by the clubs, who plan to test their players on a daily basis, the Daily Mirror reports. The league is under pressure from broadcasters to finish the season and the widespread use of testing would allow them to do so, with a mid-May date mooted for a return to training before a June resumption. The start of next season could also be played behind closed doors because of the crisis.

Paper Round’s views: For the mental health of the nation as much as for the sake of television deals, it is clear that the Premier League needs to return in some form soon. A plan which keeps players, coaches and broadcasters safe is paramount, but a safe return of football would certainly be a welcome break for fans across the world who have seen their lives greatly affected by the crisis.

Tottenham handed transfer blow as Strakosha decides on Lazio stay

Tottenham's hopes of signing Lazio's Thomas Strakosha has chosen to extended his stay in Rome, football.london claim. Spurs had wanted the Albanian goalkeeper to replace captain Hugo Lloris, whose performance levels have dropped off this term. Strakosha has been integral to Lazio's title charge and also attracted attention from Leicester City but the 25-year-old's decision has forced Jose Mourinho to turn to Ajax's Andre Onana.

Paper Round's views: It is clear that Tottenham need a new goalkeeper, with Lloris making a string of high-profile gaffes over the past couple of years and advancing in years. If Strakosha has indeed decided to stay at Lazio, then they need to prioritise a new keeper in the summer transfer window and attempt to sell on the Frenchman.

