Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Manchester United face a fight for Jadon Sancho and James Maddison, and the ECB are in trouble.

Real target Mbappe

Premier League Premier League could return in weeks - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:59

Spanish newspaper Marca report that Real Madrid are putting in place plans for a new generation of Galacticos. First on the list is Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, but that is not where the strategy ends. Also under consideration is Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, who has so impressed in the early stages of his Bundesliga career.

Erling Haaland Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Real Madrid appear likely to keep hold of Zinedine Zidane, and after three consecutive Champions League trophies he probably deserves respect when it comes to the transfer market. Giving him the best attacking players will make his job easier, especially as both Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema are both well into their thirties.

Read the full story

Play Icon WATCH Juve prepared to offer several players for Arthur - Euro Papers 00:01:28

City could force Sancho price higher

Manchester City could edge the price of Jadon Sancho higher for any prospective buyer, according to the Sun on Sunday. The paper reports that City are entitled to 15 percent of any deal for the 20-year-old England international, but they are also to be informed of any offer for him, meaning they could put in their own bid, despite no suggestions they are interested.

Paper Round’s view: Pep Guardiola comes across as a proud man, as do Manchester City as a club, so there is no obvious route back to the Etihad for Sancho. However, City may lose their Champions League spot to Manchester United next season due to their European competition ban, so may looking to exact their revenge using this method.

Read the full story

Maddison plays down United link

Leicester City attacking midfielder has played down his chances of joining Manchester United or any other club, reports the Sunday Mirror. The England playmaker said: "Of course I am [staying]. It was one of the best decisions I've made, coming here. I love it... This situation is not ideal because we were doing so well and we were in the Champions League spaces. We just want to finish and try to secure one of those spaces because Champions League football is something I've always wanted to [play]."

Paper Round’s view: This transfer window is a tough one for players who had previously expected to leave their clubs. Given the uncertainty over which clubs have any money at all, some players like Maddison can't push for a move given the lack of financing around for transfers. It is no wonder he is playing it safe until things become clearer.

Read the full story

ECB chief warns over cricket’s future

The English Cricket Board chief Tom Harrison has warned of the financial implications from the coronavirus, reports the Mail on Sunday. The schedule of cricket is so tightly packed that any further delay will mean that some obligations will have to be cancelled rather than delayed, which will have a serious financial cost to teams and the board.

Paper Round’s view: The country appears to be gearing up to end lockdown of its own accord, and the government has largely followed the country’s wishes rather that providing leadership. The decision to be more carefree with restrictions is likely a foolish one, which will only compound troubles for sporting organisations and the rest of the country.

Premier League Clubs will not splurge on transfers when football resumes: Woodward YESTERDAY AT 21:30