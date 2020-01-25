United haggle over Smalling deal

Despite the end of the transfer window fast approaching, there are few big stories hinting that anything shocking will get done in the market in the next few days. The Sun leads their coverage with talks between Manchester United and Roma for Chris Smalling, with the Italian side wanting to part with £13 million plus add-ons, while United want £25 million.

Chris SmallingGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: As United haggle over the deal for Smalling they are also doing the same thing with the roles reversed for Bruno Fernandes. Leaving things to the last minute has put both moves in jeopardy and it is a sign that more organisation is needed when it comes to getting the squad into the required shape.

Mourinho hints Eriksen transfer is imminent

Following the 1-1 draw with Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon, Spurs boss Jose Mourinho suggested that the transfer of Christian Eriksen to Inter Milan will soon be completed, according to The Telegraph. Mourinho hinted that a permanent transfer for Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis would be secured, and said regarding Eriksen: “I just want to say that, that … this situation should not happen on Jan 25, and it is not Tottenham’s fault that on Jan 25 we are in this situation.”

Giovani Lo CelsoGetty Images

Paper Round’s view: The recent inclusion and improvement in Lo Celso’s form will probably help the team and fans adjust to life without Eriksen. Indeed, the 23-year-old Argentine has more spark than the Danish international has this season. Selling Eriksen might even raise enough money to finance a move for a striker following the injury to Harry Kane.

Rojo set for Estudiantes loan

Marcos Rojo seems likely to finally complete his proposed move to Estudiantes. Manchester United had wanted to sell the 29-year-old central defender but there are no takers, which have led them to compromise in order to get his wages off the books. Estudiantes chairman Juan Sebastian Veron is close to persuading Rojo to come back to South America ahead of the Copa America.

Paper Round’s view: Rojo has only extremely infrequently show the aggression that made him a success at the 2014 World Cup for Argentina, a series of performances that led Louis van Gaal to take him to Old Trafford when he became manager. There have been too many mistakes and injuries for him to ever earn a place as first choice, and the sooner he leaves, the better.

Lemar misses training

The Mirror suggests that there may be more than meets the eye to Thomas Lemar’s missing training for Atletico Madrid. The former Monaco winger was previously linked with a transfer to Arsenal, and the 24-year-old is reportedly out because he is suffering from gastroenteritis. Injuries have kept the winger out of regular first team action for Diego Simeone’s side so far thisside.

Paper Round’s view: The excuse of gastroenteritis is a useful one if there is some subterfuge going on. It is something that could be easily ‘resolved’ if any transfer falls through, and could also be something that causes him to miss training if talks continue to progress until the last minute in the January transfer window. Of course, it could all be above board.

