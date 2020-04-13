Tottenham vow not to sell Kane to Premier League rivals

Tottenham have ruled out selling Harry Kane to a fellow Premier League club, Sky Sports News report. The England captain was linked with a £200 million move to Manchester United over the weekend as Spurs look to recoup financial losses from their stadium move and the coronavirus pandemic. Kane, who has been injured since New Year's Day, admitted recently that he could leave Tottenham, should their 12-year wait for a trophy continue for much longer.

Paper Round’s view: Spurs can only look to their north London neighbours, Arsenal, when considering the detrimental effect of selling star assets to Premier League rivals. The sale of Samir Nasri to Manchester City and Robin van Persie set Arsenal back immeasurably and both players helped their new clubs win the title the following season. However, when you rule out the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United form the market, only one potential destination truly remains for Kane: Real Madrid. The lack of an open market would drive down his asking price, which should be factored in if financial concerns are forcing his sale.

Barcelona favourites to sign Ndombele

The Daily Star reports that Tanguy Ndombele is considering leaving Tottenham this summer after just one year in north London following his club-record £55 million move from Olympique Lyonnais. Ndombele has largely failed to live up to his price tag since his switch to the Premier League and has at times been scapegoated. Barcelona are lying in wait should the Frenchman decide to call time on his time at Spurs, which could depend on their Champions League qualification.

Paper Round’s view: For a plethora of reasons and despite some excellent burst, Ndombele has mostly disappointed at Spurs. There is no doubt that there is an excellent player in there and he could look to other Premier League imports who took a season to find their feet, but should Barca come calling, it would be hard to turn down the lure of Camp Nou, the guarantee of Champions League football and the chance to challenge for the league title, none of which Tottenham can offer.

Everton enter race for James Rodriguez

Everton are the latest club to enter the race of James Rodriguez, who is almost certain to leave Real Madrid at the end of the season after being frozen out by Zinedine Zidane this season. Manchester United and Juventus are already in the running to sign the Colombian, but the Daily Express claim that the presence of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti, who brought him to the Santiago Bernabeu six years ago, could help lure the former Monaco man to Goodison Park.

Paper Round’s view: Everton have made a habit of signing the cast-offs of bigger clubs in recent years, on big wage packages and for big transfer fees and it often hasn't worked out. The Toffees may be better off concentrating on a strategy of bringing bright young talents to the club, rather than players whose best days are long behind them.

Jadon Sancho drops Manchester United transfer hint

Jadon Sancho has added fuel to the fire of rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund this summer. The Daily Mail reports that during an Instagram live video on Easter Sunday, a fan wrote "sip water if you're joining United", with Sancho reponding by grinning and drinking from a water bottle. Chelsea are also heavily linked with his signature, which would cost around £120 million.

Paper Round’s view: Sancho is one of the hottest properties in football and it would be high on any club's list of priorities. Manchester United have money to burn and if Paul Pogba, as anticipated, leaves the club this summer, they will have a place for a marquee signing. Sancho should choose his next destination wisely, though, as his stock may never be higher than it is now.

