Klopp holds virtual meeting with Liverpool target Werner – Paper Round

Timo Werner

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated 27 minutes ago
Timo Werner, Odion Ighalo, Leon Bailey and Dean Henderson all feature in Tuesday's Paper Round.

Make Zoom for another

Jurgen Klopp held a virtual meeting with RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner, The Sun reports. Liverpool have been linked with the German international, who is said to be keen on a move to Anfield. The 24-year-old scored a hat-trick against Mainz on the weekend to take his tally to 30 goals in 38 games this season, and now the ball is in Klopp’s court as Liverpool weigh up whether a £55m move for Werner would be worthwhile.

Paper Round’s view: Werner and Kai Havertz are going to feature regularly in gossip columns until other leagues return, and it is fair to say both are performing at levels to suggest the hype won’t die down anytime soon. Liverpool are taking their time with this decision on Werner, but it could well be that the striker forces them to act before others make their move.

Ighalo’s £75m contract offer

Earlier on Monday we covered reports Odion Ighalo is set to leave Manchester United this week and return to parent club Shanghai Shenhua as the Chinese Super League look to start their new season after it was postponed back in February. There are potentially 75 million reasons why United have been unable to extend his loan deal, according to The Times, with Shanghai Shenhua offering the Nigerian striker a contract worth £75m to stay for four more years.

Paper Round’s view: Ighalo reportedly wants to stay at Old Trafford, but there is little he can do in the short-term with his loan deal expiring. Will he sign on the £75m line in China or push for a move when the time is right? Only time will tell.

Bailey in if Sane leaves

Manchester City will turn to Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey if Leroy Sane leaves to join Bayern Munich during the next transfer window, the Daily Mail reports. Sane is expected to return to Germany ahead of next season, and City are keen to find a like-for-like replacement. That could mean bringing in Bailey, whose pricetag of £40m could put off Arsenal, who are also monitoring the 22-year-old.

Paper Round’s view: Injuries and red card suspensions (five Bundesliga games missed due to two red cards!) have somewhat hampered Bailey’s progress this season, and it already feels like a long time ago since those rumours he could switch allegiance and join up with England at the 2018 World Cup. Would he be a downgrade when compared to Sane? Yes, but playing under Pep Guardiola can do wonders for some wingers.

United to let United keep Henderson

Manchester United will allow goalkeeper Dean Henderson to extend his loan stay at Sheffield United, the Telegraph reports. There had been some speculation the 23-year-old England ‘keeper would return to Old Trafford given both clubs are pushing for a Champions League spot, but the Blades are said to be confident that Manchester United will sanction an extension to the deal that was set to expire in June.

Dean Henderson (Sheffield United)

Paper Round’s view: Ighalo’s situation is different with China also keen to restart their league, but in this instance Manchester United appear unwilling to set a precedent that could have a widespread impact on the league. A relief for many, no doubt, as the prospect of parent clubs recalling players before the season is set to end would get very messy – never mind the issue of those with expiring contracts.

What's On (2)

