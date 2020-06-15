Football
Transfers

Werner willing to miss Leipzig’s Champions League matches to join Chelsea – Paper Round

Timo Werner

Image credit: Getty Images

ByMichael Hincks
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago
@MichaelHincks

Timo Werner, Achraf Hakimi, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and James Tarkowski all feature in Tuesday’s Paper Round.

No Champions League for Werner?

Premier League

Arteta's job at Arsenal harder than Lampard's at Chelsea - Fabregas

12 HOURS AGO
  • Champions League 'Final Eight' set to be held in Lisbon - source
  • Five major Premier League stars who could move this summer

Timo Werner is willing to miss RB Leipzig’s Champions League matches in August as he wants to be in London to finalise his Chelsea move, The Sun reports. With the Champions League set to be held from the last-eight stage in Lisbon during August, Leipzig face the prospect of continuing their dream European run without their top scorer, who is expected to complete a £54m move to Stamford Bridge.

Play Icon
WATCH

Chelsea keen to pair Werner with ‘young Ballack’ Kai Havertz – Euro Papers

00:01:46

Paper Round’s view: Erm… why? Why does he have to be in London in August? Why would he want to miss Leipzig’s Champions League bonanza in Portugal? Why join Chelsea in August when the Premier League season is unlikely to start until September anyway? Lots of questions, no real answers.

***

City join hunt for Hakimi

Manchester City are interested in signing defender Achraf Hakimi this summer, The Sun reports. The right-back is currently impressing on loan from Real Madrid at Borussia Dortmund, and while the German club are keen to make the move permanent, City are also keen on the 21-year-old, with Chelsea and Arsenal also monitoring whether Real may be willing to sell the Moroccan.

Achraf Hakimi

Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: If Hakimi is attracting attention then you better believe Real themselves know they have a player on their hands. They will not let go of him lightly, and may yet be willing to offload him on loan for another season before bringing him back to the Bernabeu. A permanent move away seems unlikely.

***

Sarri eyes Chelsea duo

Maurizio Sarri wants to bring Chelsea duo Jorginho and Marcos Alonso to Juventus, the Express reports. Sarri brought Jorginho to Stamford Bridge when taking charge of Chelsea in 2018, and now the Juve head coach wants the midfielder, as well as Alonso, in Turin. Chelsea reportedly value the duo at €80m, and Juve are pondering what players they could offer in any potential deal.

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jorginho, Marcos Alonso, Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea)

Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: Amid the coronavirus pandemic it appears player exchanges could become a common occurrence in the summer window, for Juve it will be about deciding who they are willing to offload that would also benefit Chelsea. No easy task, particularly with Frank Lampard already crossing names off his wish list.

***

Tarkowski a wanted man

Leicester and Crystal Palace are set to battle it out for James Tarkowski’s signature, the Mirror reports. Burnley slapped a £50m pricetag on their defender when Leicester came in search of a replacement for Harry Maguire last summer, but the Foxes have renewed their interest in the England international, with Palace set to rival them when the transfer window opens.

James Tarkowski of Burnley battles for possession with Mason Mount of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Chelsea FC at Turf Moor on October 26, 2019 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: If it was £50m last summer, what amount would Leicester be willing to pay this time around. Surely Burnley, if they do not want to lose such a key player, will ask for the same amount once more? His contract runs out in 2022, meaning Burnley can play hardball if the Foxes and Eagles come knocking.

Transfers

Arsenal set to sign £53m Upamecano - Paper Round

13/06/2020 AT 21:21
Bundesliga

Werner set to leave RB Leipzig, Nagelsmann confirms

13/06/2020 AT 17:46
FootballTransfersChelsea
What's On

Previous articleUnited prioritise Grealish, Sancho deal delayed - Paper Round
Next articleGranada earn late 2-2 draw at Betis in thriller