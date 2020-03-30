No Liverpool return for Coutinho

Liverpool have “zero” interest in bringing Philippe Coutinho back to the Premier League. The Brazilian has struggled for form since leaving Anfield in 2018 and is expected to be sold by Barcelona when the next opportunity arises. However, the Daily Mirror say he won’t be heading back to Liverpool, but could instead move to Manchester United or Tottenham. Both clubs are reported to have asked about his services in recent weeks.

Paper Round’s view: It’s no surprise that Liverpool do not want Coutinho back – his recent form wouldn’t merit him a place in the team, plus, would he fit into the current system? It would be intriguing to see him join United or Spurs though, to see whether he could rediscover some of the magic that earned him such a huge move a few years ago.

Video - Lautaro Martinez ‘committed’ to Inter but… - Euro Papers 01:15

Sanchez set to return to United

Alexis Sanchez is facing an uncertain future as he looks set to return to Manchester United at the end of the season. The 31-year-old hasn’t made much of an impact during a season-long loan at Inter Milan, starting just one Serie A match this year. The Daily Telegraph say Inter are going to reject the chance to extend the loan, meaning Sanchez will return to United with two years left on his contract, which can be worth up to £500,000-a-week when bonuses are factored in.

Paper Round’s view: Like Coutinho, Sanchez hasn’t been the same since a high-profile move in January 2018. He was a world-beater for Arsenal but struggled at United and hasn’t rediscovered his best form in Serie A. Could he have a future at Old Trafford? It seems unlikely right now given the type of team Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is trying to build.

Everton confident of Magalhaes signing

Everton are in contention to sign Lille defender Gabriel Magalhaes. Chelsea and Arsenal have been linked with the 22-year-old, but the Daily Telegraph report that Everton are confident they can beat their Premier League rivals to his signature.

Paper Round’s view: Magalhaes has been a regular starter for Lille this season and it looks as though he will be heading to the Premier League. Everton reportedly came close to signing him in January and he could be a welcome addition to the defence, which has improved since Carlo Ancelotti's arrival.

Premier League could be on free-to-air TV

Some Premier League games could be shown on free-to-air television if they take place behind closed doors when the league resumes. The Daily Mirror report that Sky Sports and BT Sport have held talks over a red button service due to the number of fixtures that could be on at the same time. But the Premier League may also want every fixture to be shown live so supporters do not turn up outside grounds for safety and security reasons. All 20 top-flight clubs are set to meet again on Friday to discuss the best way forward.

Paper Round’s view: If the season restarts behind closed doors then it could make sense to show all games live to keep fans at home. Sky and BT Sport are likely to still get the pick of the matches but there might be a number of games with less significance that could be shown on free-to-air TV.