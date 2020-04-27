Paul Pogba, Willian and Declan Rice all feature in Tuesday’s Paper Round, with the main talking point being when the summer transfer window will actually take place.

September transfers?

Paper Round often focuses on transfers, so it makes sense to start with reports in the Daily Mail and Evening Standard that claim the Premier League’s summer window will be pushed back until September. With talks ongoing about restarting matches in June, the Premier League will also have to consider the dates when transfers can take. FIFA have stated national associations can schedule their own windows, and Premier League clubs are reportedly aiming to be doing business in September – late August at the earliest.

Paper Round’s view: It could make for one difficult transfer window if associations have different deadlines. The Premier League only recently agreed to change their window back to coincide with other major European leagues, and you would imagine – among the many talks that will take place in the coming weeks and months – that the Premier League will hope to agree on a single deadline day, particularly with La Liga and Serie A. As ever, it’s all an unknown, but something that will have to be discussed even before anything is certain.

Pogba among the United ‘deadwood’

Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez and Jesse Lingard could be among the players offloaded by Manchester United as part of a summer rebuild, the Daily Mail reports. United are looking to sell the ‘deadwood’ in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad in order to pay for big-money targets Jadon Sancho and Jack Grealish. Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo could also move on, while United are also said to be keen on youngster Jude Bellingham.

Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - On his way out? Image credit: Getty Images

Paper Round’s view: United have spent big the past 12 months – on Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Bruno Fernandes – but have only really fetched big money when selling Romelu Lukaku. Loaning out Smalling and Sanchez delayed the potential for income, and while you would imagine the duo are among the players moving on permanently when the next window opens, Pogba is the only one on this list who would command a sizeable fee, an amount Sancho or even Grealish could still outweigh.

Arsenal offered Willian

Arsenal have been offered the chance to sign Chelsea’s William should the Gunners lose Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, The Sun reports. Arsenal may look to cash in on Aubameyang with the striker about to enter the final 12 months of his contract, but the Gunners are also reluctant to offer Willian – a free agent this summer – a long-term deal given the Brazilian turns 32 in August.

Paper Round’s view: Replacing Aubameyang with Willian is hardly like for like, and you would imagine a lot of Arsenal’s efforts this summer will be to convince Aubameyang to extend his current deal. Aubameyang is turning 31 in June, so it will be intriguing to see how this all plays out, and whether they could receive the £60m being banded around amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

Rice costs £70m

Declan Rice is wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United, the Sun reports, with the West Ham midfielder likely to cost around £70m. The 21-year-old was let go by Chelsea at 15, but the Blues are interested in re-signing the England international as West Ham consider using the funds on revamping the squad. West Ham are currently flirting with relegation, in 15th on 27 points – the same as Watford and 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Paper Round’s view: Should the season be completed, then West Ham’s attempts to rebuild will all very much depend on what league they are in. Drop down to the Championship and that £70m asking price for Rice becomes tricky.

