FA to question United over Rashford injury

The FA will contact Manchester United to request medical records for striker Marcus Rashford, following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s revelation that the 22-year-old forward might not be fit in time for the Euro 2020 tournament. The striker’s stress fracture is taking longer to heal than had been anticipated so the national side’s doctors want to be kept updated on his progress, reports the Mirror.

Paper Round’s view: Rashford’s injury is a huge blow to United, because they have to rely on the inconsistent Anthony Martial, the inexperienced Mason Greenwood and Odion Ighalo, who has spent much of his recent career in China. For England, with Harry Kane also injured, there is a huge expectation being placed on Rashford to fill the gap with the forward line.

Chelsea worry over youngster

Chelsea are aiming to keep hold of their teenage player Samuel Iling-Junior. The 16-year-old midfielder is wanted by a host of teams across Europe, including Schalke, Paris Saint-Germain and Ajax. While Chelsea want to keep Iling-Junior at the club, there is little they could do to prevent his exit beyond receiving a relatively small compensation payout, according to the Sun.

Paper Round’s view: English youngsters have become attractive to teams on the continent, as Premier League sides have well-stocked first team squads that make it hard for younger players to establish themselves. That means that European sides can offer more realistic routes to first team football, as Jadon Sancho has shown at Borussia Dortmund.

Raiola struggling to find Pogba a new club

Paul Pogba’s agent is struggling to find the French midfielder a new club, according to a story in the Daily Star. Mino Raiola wants to broker a move for the 26-year-old World Cup winner away from Old Trafford, but few teams are impressed by his recent performances, injury record, or the fact that Manchester United want at least 100 million euros for the player.

Paper Round’s view: Raiola’s carry-on in the newspapers and media have shown clubs what they will be dealing with if they bring in Pogba: constant, needless hassle. If Pogba was regularly demonstrating his brilliance, rather than showing it three times a season, it would be easier for clubs to make that compromise. As it is he may end up sticking out his contract if he is not careful.

Bayern ‘keeper rejected Liverpool

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Christian Fruchtl turned down a move to Liverpool in the winter transfer window, reports the Daily Mail. The 20-year-old German was looking for a loan move away from the Allianz Arena to gain more minutes, and Liverpool offered him the chance to be the number two to Alisson. Fruchtl turned down the chance as he was only interested in being the senior player at another club.

Paper Round’s view: With Alisson one of the best ‘keepers in the Premier League, Fruchtl would have been unlikely to gain anything from a move to Liverpool. While he remains behind Manuel Neuer at Bayern Munich, he will have a less disrupted second half to the season as he attempts to improve.

