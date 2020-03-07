Real target De Gea yet again

The Sun believes that David de Gea is wanted by Real Madrid, and they could be ready to take another run at the £70 million goalkeeper. The 29-year-old has made a string of mistakes this season and despite signing a new contract, could be let go in the summer. United are ready to recall Dean Henderson, on loan at Sheffield United, for the start of next season.

Paper Round’s view: This move may be workable. Thibaut Courtois has yet to truly convince in Spain this time around, but it may be tough to get him to move on due to his family commitments - perhaps he could switch back to Atletico if Jan Oblak moves on. As for De Gea, it appears that he is in need of a switch, and United could use the funds of a sale for their squad rebuild.

Arsenal set to sell Aubameyang

The Daily Mail is confident that Arsenal will have to sell Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. The 30-year-old Gabonese striker’s current deal runs out next year, and he wants a raise to £300,000 a week. His salary at the moment can be as high as £200,000 a week, but that depends on both the player and Arsenal hitting all their targets, something that will not happen as the club sit well outside the Champions League places.

Paper Round’s view: Now may not be the worst time to move Aubameyang on. Of course he is the club’s best striker, and probably the best player in the team, but at 30 he is close to or past his peak. Compromising on a reduced fee to avoid losing him for nothing next year will hurt, but at least lets the club go some way to finding the money to replace him in the transfer market.

Calvert-Lewin ends speculation

Everton’s Dominic Calvert-Lewin has ended any speculation over his future this summer after he signed a new deal to stay at Everton. The 22-year-old English striker has been linked with Manchester United this season, but his new five-year contract puts paid to any possible move this summer. The Mirror reports that he has doubled his salary to stay.

Paper Round’s view: Calvert-Lewin has the chance to learn from Carlo Ancelotti while he stays at Goodison Park, and may be able to move to a new ground with the side in the next few seasons. With the poor quality of the squad, he will probably be able to hold down a first-team place as he looks to break into the England squad, which could be as soon as Euro 2020 following injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford.

How Ronaldo returned to Real

Spanish newspaper Marca recounts how Cristiano Ronaldo was able to return to Real Madrid to watch their 2-0 victory over Barcelona at the start of the week. The 35-year-old Juventus striker contacted Florentino Perez, the Real president, and he welcomed him back to the club - putting him in a private box to keep the press attention away from him as best he could.

Paper Round’s view: There have been suggestions that Ronaldo wishes to return to Spain, but it seems that he is more likely trying to fill his days while Italy’s league is suspended due to problems with coronavirus. It seems his exit is being handled far more pleasantly than what is on the cards for Barcelona and Lionel Messi.

