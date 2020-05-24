Liverpool chase Adama Traore, Rafa Benitez is poised to return to Tyneside, Premier League fans could return to stadiums and Nigeria want Harry Redkanpp. It's Monday's Paper Round...

Traore tops Klopp's wishlist

Wolves winger Adama Traore is Liverpool's top target this summer, with Jurgen Klopp looking to recruit some competition for his dangerous front-line. According to the Star, the Merseyside outfit are "prioritising" a transfer for Traore, who joined Wolves in back in 2018 for a then-club record fee of £18 million. The 24-year-old has been placed on the top of Klopp's wishlist as the Liverpool boss wants to improve the champions-in-waiting. Traore, who is currently valued at around £60 million, has also attracted the attention of both Manchester clubs, Real Madrid and his former club Barcelona.

Paper Round's view: Traore has become one of the most threatening players in the Premier League since his move to Wolves. He had shown glimpses of quality during his short spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough, where he was relegated twice from England's top division. The winger, who graduated from Barcelona's esteemed La Masia academy, showed his acceleration, pace and dribbling ability, but until he arrived at Molineux he lacked an end product. Since adding goals and assists to his game, Traore has shown he is ready to play at the top level, so it's not surprising that all these clubs are interested. However, unless Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane were to leave Liverpool, the move wouldn't make much sense for him.

Rafa's returning to Tyneside

According to the Telegraph, Rafael Benitez could be set to make a shock return to Newcastle. The Spaniard left Tyneside in the summer of 2019 after disagreements with Mike Ashley but if Newcastle's proposed takeover is complete, the new owners would want to bring Benitez back. The report also states that the 60-year-old would look to sign Manchester City defender John Stones and Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley if he were to take the reigns back from current boss Steve Bruce. Benitez is currently in charge at Chinese Super League side Dalian Professional.

Paper Round's view: Rafa Benitez is returning and he's bringing a couple of England internationals with him? Newcastle fans must think they're dreaming. Obviously there are some moral and ethical questions hanging over the potential takeover from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund but the club have been linked with some big-name signings and managers over the past couple of months. Newcastle supporters were always huge fans of Bentiez, who won them promotion from the Championship, and they were devastated to see him leave for China. It would be great to see the Spanish manager back in the Premier League and both Barkley and Stones are in desperate need of a fresh start in their respective careers.

Who's got the golden ticket?

Premier League clubs could be forced to adapt to get fans back into their stadiums after the league's chief medical officer Mark Gillett predicted that high-capacity crowds are unlikely to be allowed for the entirety of the 2020-21 season. Gillett doesn't anticipate any changes in the public heath situation in the "next six to 12 months", meaning matches are likely to be played behind closed doors until the end of the year. However, fans could potentially return to stadiums in low numbers through "random balloting" in early 2021. The Sun states that 2019-20 season ticket holders would be eligible for ballots which would see a small percentage of fans allowed to attend matches.

Paper Round's view: Obviously football matches will be missing fans when the Premier League returns. We have already seen the Bundesliga matches played behind closed doors and it's not the same without supporters, but the idea that a minority of fans would be able to return to matches still seems odd. Would the fans stay a few seats and rows apart? Would they be allowed to mingle in the concourse? Would they be allowed to use the same bathrooms? It doesn't really make much sense. We're all desperate for normality to return but this idea doesn't seem necessary if there are still potential health risks.

The Triffic Eagles

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp is being lined up as the next manager of Nigeria, according to the Star. The 73-year-old hasn't been involved in football management since being sacked by Birmingham City back in 2017 but the Star state that Redknapp could be convinced to make a "sensational return" to the sport with the Super Eagles. Current Nigeria boss Gernot Rohr is looking likely to leave his role, with his contract up at the end of the month. Redknapp's only previous job on the international stage was a brief two-match spell with Jordan in 2016.

Paper Round's view: Imagine Harry Redknapp managing Nigeria. He is certainly a character and would grab the hearts of plenty of Super Eagles fans. But why would a 73-year-old look to take up a new job after a three-year hiatus? Especially in the current circumstances. It would be a strange appointment from a nation that actually has an exciting group of players, who finished third in last year's Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Surely there is a manager out there who is a better fit for Nigeria than someone who has been out of the game for numerous years (no offence to Redknapp). However, the prospect of Harry Redknapp managing Nigeria would only make the next AFCON even more entertaining. Does anybody know if Nico Kranjcar has a Nigerian passport...?

