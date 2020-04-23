Jadon Sancho set to stay at Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal to make Pablo Mari signing permanent, Premier League clubs panic overseas players might miss restart and Manchester United players are given wellbeing advice. It's Friday's Paper Round...

Sancho set to sign Dortmund contract extension

Borussia Dortmund are "confident" they will be able to convince Jadon Sancho to stay at the club as they offer him a one-year contract extension. According to the Mail, the Bundesliga outfit are prepared to hand Sancho a salary increase of £3.5 million per year, which would make him the second-highest paid player at the club. Dortmund believe the new £9 million-a-year deal - which would end in 2022 - will be enough to ward off potential suitors, including Chelsea and Manchester United. The German side were demanding a £120 million transfer fee if the 20-year-old were to leave this summer, but the current coronavirus pandemic has reportedly stalled the transfer plans of Premier League clubs.

Paper Round's view: It would be a huge statement from Dortmund if they were to offer the England international a contract extension. Most people were thinking that the Germans had simply accepted that Sancho was set to leave this summer. Obviously the current situation is completely different to what everyone had planned for, but if Premier League clubs are unable to afford to sign Sancho this year, Dortmund don't necessarily need to give him a new deal. A new contract could make the winger's value rocket even higher than the rumoured £120 million, so - in the long term - it might just be a great decision from Dortmund.

Arsenal plan to make Mari loan permanent

The Gunners are set to make Pablo Mari's loan move to north London permanent once the transfer window opens, according to the Mirror. Arsenal signed the Spanish centre-back on a six-month loan from Brazilian club Flamengo back in January and the Premier League side are ready to activate the £10 million option-to-buy clause in his contract. Mari only made two appearance for Arsenal before the season was stalled, but new boss Mikel Arteta is desperate to improve his defence.

Paper Round's view: Arteta must've liked what he saw in training from Mari if he's willing to sign him permanently after just two appearances. It's become common knowledge that Arsenal's transfer budget this summer isn't exactly sky-high, so £10 million for a defender who has had six months to adapt to his surroundings isn't too bad. Arteta will also welcome French youngster William Saliba to his squad at the end of the season. The 19-year-old was loaned straight back to St Etienne after signing for the Gunnners last summer for around £27 million. It's promising signs for their leaky defence, but two 'newcomers' at the back probably kills off any chance of signing Dayot Upamecano from RB Leipzig - which is what Arsenal fans were crying out for.

Prem clubs panic overseas stars might miss restarted season

Premier League clubs are beginning to worry that their overseas players won't be able to return to the United Kingdom to restart the season. According to the Mirror, some sides are panicking about their stars who fled the country and headed back to their homelands before lockdown measures were put in place. Reports on Wednesdays claimed that Premier League clubs had told their players to prepare to return to training on May 9, which is just two weeks away. However, some stars - including Chelsea's Willian - are stuck in their home nations. Although the British border isn't closed, other nations have banned international movement which could cause problems if the league were to restart.

Paper Round's view: This could be an issue. It's not clear how many Premier League players are currently residing outside of the United Kingdom, but if it significantly affects any specific clubs it would cause havoc. The Premier League can't wait around for players to return if the players themselves initially chose to leave the country. The league is running out of time to reach its conclusion and there are still nine gameweeks still to play. The Premier League doesn't need any more delays - so the players who are missing will just have to hold tight until they are allowed to return.

United players given mental health advice during lockdown

Manchester United have given their players wellbeing advice to "maintain a positive level of mental health" during the current coronavirus lockdown period. The club have offered players tips on meditation and coping with children at home during the tough time, as well as sending documents on nutrition and wellbeing. The Premier League players have also been advised to study an Open University course on the science of nutrition and healthy eating and more reading on how to maintain social distancing measures during isolation.

Paper Round's view: It's a really great and forward-thinking idea from Manchester United. It's easy to say that all the footballers are adults and they can find all this information themselves, but they won't be used to this lifestyle at all. Professional footballers - especially those at the top level at a club like United - are usually travelling most weeks for matches and will have the majority of meals prepared for them by somebody else. It might seem like a small gesture, but it can go a long way thanks to the club looking after its employees and their families. Acclimatising to isolation and lockdown can be really tough and it's really thoughtful for us to look out for one another.

