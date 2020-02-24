Chelsea eye up Icardi after PSG stall

Chelsea are reportedly ready to hijack Paris Saint-Germain's summer deal for Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi, who is on loan at the French club. According to the Sun, the west London outfit are monitoring the 27-year-old's situation, with the Ligue 1 leaders having the option to buy Icardi this summer for £54.4 million after a season-long loan in the French capital. The Argentine's potential permanent transfer to PSG was thrown into doubt after Icardi was left as an unused substitute in the French side's first-leg loss in the Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday. Real Madrid and Juventus are also said to be interested in signing Icardi this summer, but a return to Inter seems unlikely.

Paper Round's view: Icardi is a top, top player but he always seems to struggle with problems off the field. PSG were never going to play a ridiculously attacking side away at Dortmund so somebody had to miss out. It seems like PSG view the 27-year-old as a long-term replacement for Edinson Cavani, who is leaving the French capital this summer after seven years at the club. The Argentine needs to be patient in Paris as there is plenty of competition for those attacking positions. Even a move to Chelsea wouldn't guarantee first-team football every week as Blues boss Frank Lampard is a huge fan of Tammy Abraham. Either way - it's a huge summer for Icardi who has a massive decision to make.

Liverpool's transfer policies revealed

The Independent have revealed the interesting and important criteria behind any potential summer transfers at Anfield as Liverpool look to strengthen one of the best teams in world football. The report refers back to the signings of the Reds' front three of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah, who all cost around £30 million. The club accept that these kinds of deals would be closer to £50 million in the current market, but the "good age" and "the capacity to become world class with a tireless desire to improve" is what Liverpool are looking for. The club are said to be interested in signing a forward, with the likes of Timo Werner and Jadon Sancho being linked with a move to Anfield.

Paper Round's view: The criteria mentioned certainly fits both Werner and Sancho, but a deal for the English teenager would most likely cost around £120 million, which would could price Jurgen Klopp's side out of a potential swoop for Sancho. However, RB Leipzig forward Werner reportedly has a release clause of around £50 million, which would make him the perfect signing for Liverpool this summer. The German striker is 23 years old and definitely has the ability and determination to become a world-class footballer. The only thing which could put Werner off joining Anfield would be the challenge of battling against the best to feature regularly in this Liverpool side. Salah, Mane and Firmino are currently immovable in the Liverpool attack, which could be intimidating for the Bundesliga striker.

Dembele 'determined' to join United in summer

Manchester United target Moussa Dembele is reported to be 'determined' to complete a move to Old Trafford this summer, according to the Sun. The French forward has been linked with the Red Devils since Romelu Lukaku left the club last summer. United previously held off making a bid for Dembele due to Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas' high asking price, with the reported fee for a deal this summer being a whopping £84 million. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side face a battle with Premier League rivals Chelsea for Dembele's signature, but the former Fulham and Celtic striker is said to have his eyes on a move to Manchester.

Paper Round's view: Dembele could be the answer to United's centre-forward problems, but it doesn't seem like the potential deal will be an easy one. Jean-Michel Aulas is a notoriously tough negotiator and he will know how desperate United are to sign a new striker. The club already held off interest from Chelsea in January - who reportedly offered around £40 million for Dembele, but a summer move could be more appealing for the French forward. United will need to secure Champions League football next season in order to become a more appealing prospect for the 23-year-old, who is set to feature in the first leg of Lyon's Round of 16 knockout tie against Juventus on Wednesday.

Blades plan transfers ahead of potential European quest

Sheffield United are planning a £20 million transfer for Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips if they qualify for Europe next season, according to the Sun. Phillips is in high demand and Chris Wilder's side face a battle against the likes of Wolves and Burnley for the 24-year-old's signature. The Blades boss is hoping that European qualification could tempt the Leeds midfielder to moving to Bramall Lane and Sheffield United are currently just four points behind Chelsea, who occupy fourth spot in the Premier League. However, any potential deal would most likely depend on whether Leeds manage to win promotion to the Premier League this season.

Paper Round's view: The Blades are sitting pretty in seventh place in the Premier League table at the moment and Wilder's men are enjoying an impressive debut season in England's top division. Sheffield United are proving a lot of people wrong this season and they could definitely qualify for Europe. They are already on 40 points and with 11 matches left, United could even make the Champions League - especially with the European ban hanging over Manchester City. Phillips has been impressing at Elland Road for a number of seasons now but if Leeds somehow manage to miss out on promotion again, it would make sense for the Englishman to finally step up to the Premier League.

