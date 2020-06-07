Manchester City want Ben Chilwell, Manchester United are set to sacrifice winger if Jadon Sancho joins, David Silva receives a lucrative offer and Jurgen Klopp makes a promise to Liverpool fans. It's Monday's Paper Round...

City join Chilwell chase

Manchester City have joined Chelsea in the battle for Leicester City's left-back Ben Chilwell. According to the Telegraph, Pep Guardiola is "ready to compete" for the 23-year-old, despite already having Benjamin Mendy at his disposal. The Catalan coach has flitted between Mendy and Oleksandr Zinchenko at left-back this season, but the report states that Pep is looking to move the Ukrainian back to his natural position in central midfield. Leicester's valuation of Chilwell could be a potential obstacle for City, who missed out on the £85-million Harry Maguire last summer due to his price, as the Foxes would demand around the same fee as they received for the now-Manchester United captain.

Play Icon

Transfers Real Madrid offer €80m for German wunderkind Havertz, steal a march on transfer rivals – Euro Papers 12 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: No offence to him - but £85 million is a huge amount of money to pay for Ben Chilwell. His value is obviously inflated due to the fact that he is an England international and Leicester don't need to sell. Last year, we saw how the Foxes held out for their asking price and we can expect to see the same antics this summer - but fair play to them. If City or Chelsea want Chilwell that badly - they will have to pay up, as Leicester look likely to qualify for the Champions League so will want to hold onto all their star players. The £52-million Mendy move back in 2017 hasn't really paid off for City and now they might have to pay another huge fee for a new full-back.

Read the full story

United star sacrificed for Sancho

Manchester United are considering loaning out winger Daniel James next season - IF Jadon Sancho joins this summer from Borussia Dortmund, according to the Mirror. The Welshman only made his move to Manchester last year and has made 35 appearances for the Red Devils, but Sancho's potential arrival would certainly limit minutes for James next term. The Mirror confirm there are "no plans for United to sell James" and the club are even ready to offer him a new and improved contract, but he is likely to be loaned out next season if Sancho completes his £100 million move to Old Trafford. Numerous unnamed Premier League clubs would be interested in signing James on a season-long loan.

Paper Round's view: It would be a massive shame for James, who has enjoyed 31 starts in his breakthrough season at Old Trafford. There were question marks over his £15 million transfer fee last summer, but he seems like an exciting prospect. The main issue is that Sancho is two years younger than him and clearly a lot better. James would be be behind Sancho, Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford in the pecking order which would stunt his development. Maybe a Premier League loan wouldn't be the worst idea - especially if United have enough faith in his long-term ability to hand him a new deal before he goes.

Read the full story

Silva to strike gold in Qatar?

Manchester City captain David Silva has been given a lucrative offer to move to the Middle East this summer when his current contract at the club expires. According to a report from the Mirror, Doha-based Al-Duhail are ready to financially "blow any rivals for his signature out of the water" as they compete with clubs from Spain and MLS for the 34-year-old. Silva has already confirmed he will be leaving Manchester after a 10-year stay at City, but he is yet to confirm where his future lies. Qatari clubs are looking to raise the profile of their league ahead of the 2022 World Cup. Al-Duhail already signed Mario Mandzukic from Juventus in January and want to add Silva to their squad too.

Paper Round's view: David Silva has been a fantastic servant to Manchester City over the past 10 seasons and he clearly still has the quality to play at the highest level. Even though 'El Mago' is 34 years old, he could easily continue to dominate the City midfield - so if he were to move to MLS or Qatar, he would most certainly be one of the league's top talents. He has previously expressed his desire to play for his local childhood club Las Palmas before retiring, so that could be a romantic conclusion to a glittering career. However if he wants one final payday, Silva would strike gold in Qatar.

Read the full story

Klopp makes trophy celebration promise

Jurgen Klopp has promised fans that the Liverpool players and staff will have an open-top bus parade to celebrate their looming Premier League title... even if it has to be halfway through next season. Liverpool are closing in on their first-ever Premier League title and their first league win since 1990, but fans of the Merseyside outfit won't be allowed to celebrate the victory in the usual manner of an open-top bus parade due to ongoing social distancing rules amid the coronavirus pandemic. Klopp has confirmed his desire for the players, staff and supporters to enjoy a "crazy" celebration together and he doesn't care when it has to take place.

Paper Round's view: This is typical Jurgen Klopp. He always seems to be able to find the positives and he knows exactly how much this league title means to the people of Merseyside. Whether it's in the middle of winter or next April - Liverpool supporters will be there in huge numbers if it is safe to celebrate their first league title in 30 years. Klopp knows the fans will need the open-top bus parade and - to be honest - him and his players will probably need it too. They were on the cusp of becoming Premier League champions and then the coronavirus pandemic could've cancelled the entire season. It will be a great celebration for everybody involved whenever it finally happens.

Read the full story

Transfers Manchester United turn focus on Jack Grealish - Paper Round 16 HOURS AGO