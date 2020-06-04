Paul Pogba could extend his stay at Manchester United, Chelsea close in on Ben Chilwell, Premier League fans could return sooner than expected and clubs will pay tribute to the NHS on their return. It's Friday's Paper Round...

Pogba could be staying put

Manchester United believe that Paul Pogba could be tempted to stay at Old Trafford thanks to the arrival of Bruno Fernandes back in January. According to the Mail, the World Cup winner's future at United could depend on the midfield partnership between himself and Fernandes, despite the fact that the pair are yet to play together due to Pogba's long-term ankle injury. United chiefs are hoping that the pair thrive together and the Mail believe the potential partnership could convince the Frenchman to reconsider his future at the club and even sign a contract extension. Pogba's current deal is set to expire next summer, but the Red Devils have the option to extend it by another year.

Paper Round's view: This would be a strange turn in the Paul Pogba saga. The 27-year-old has been linked with a United exit for the past year and Fernandes' arrival seemed to push him even closer to the door. United have been constantly linked with a summer move for a new creative midfielder, with Aston Villa's Jack Grealish and Leicester City's James Maddison both mentioned, but there would be no need for a new face if Pogba were to stay. The former Juventus man has had a lot of stick since returning to Old Trafford but this could be the turning point for Pogba. A midfield three of McTominay, Fernandes and Pogba seems pretty strong on paper.

Chilwell chooses Chelsea

Leicester City left-back Ben Chilwell is reportedly interested in a summer move to Chelsea, according to the Mirror. The England international has attracted the attention of some of the Premier League's 'Big Six', with Manchester City, Tottenham and Chelsea all linked in recent months. Chilwell hasn't yet asked manager Brendan Rodgers if he can leave, but Leicester are ready to demand a huge fee if he were to leave. The 23-year-old signed a new contract last season which expires in 2024. The report states Rodgers would look to replace Chilwell with Arsenal's Kieran Tierney, who he worked with at Celtic.

Paper Round's view: What a day for Chelsea fans. It has been reported that they have beaten Liverpool and Manchester United to the transfer of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and now Blues boss Frank Lampard could be adding another signing to his squad. Left-back has been an issue for the west London side this season with Lampard not really taking a fancy to Marcos Alonso or Emerson, so it was expected the club would move for Chilwell. The only issue is his price. We have seen full-backs become an expensive and vital commodity in recent years, with Manchester City spending big and Liverpool showing us how important the role is. Chilwell is an England international and Leicester don't need to sell - which means he could command a fee north of £50 million.

Fans could return earlier than expected

Premier League supporters could be returning to stadiums as early as September, according to a report from the Mirror. The media outlet reveal that there is a "growing confidence" among Premier League clubs that fans will be able to return next season - which is set to start on the weekend of September 12 and 13. Numbers will be "greatly reduced" as fans would have to adhere to social distancing measures but clubs are confident a percentage of supporters will be allowed to return. Other countries in Europe are also looking into the possibility of allowing fan attendance for the next season.

Paper Round's view: As we all know, football is nothing without fans, so it would be an absolute pleasure for the Premier League to be able to welcome supporters back to stadiums. However, until it is safe to do so, the league is highly unlikely to take any risks. Football hasn't even returned yet so it's crazy to even think about fans attending games right now. Ideally a vaccine will be discovered which will allow normality to resume, but the financial impact of football without fans will start to hit hard for some clubs by next season. Let's just hope that decisions are made on the health and safety of people involved, without finances coming into play.

A touching tribute to the NHS

Premier League clubs are set to pay tribute to the NHS by wearing heart-shaped badges on their shirts when the season resumes later this month. According to the Mail, Premier League officials have contacted every club about the plans and they will provide the patches which will be worn on the league's first full gameweek on the weekend of June 20 and 21. The English top tier is also reportedly open to the idea of clubs including additional charitable messages on their shirts.

Paper Round's view: This is a nice touch from the Premier League. A handful of Premier League stars launched the 'Players Together' initiative back in April which raised funds for NHS Charities Together. It's important for the league to show their admiration and respect for the NHS, which has played a huge role in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, and ultimately the return of Premier League football.

