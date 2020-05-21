Jadon Sancho is set to stay at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea accept N'Golo Kante will miss the Premier League restart, Danny Rose wants to move to Leicester and the FA Cup will be concluded this season. It's Friday's Paper Round...

Sancho set to stay at Dortmund

Manchester United and Chelsea target Jadon Sancho is looking likely to stay at Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to the Telegraph. The England international was heavily linked with a return to the Premier League at the end of the season but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans. The long-term impacts that the outbreak will have on the world of football is unknown, but the Telegraph report anticipates a drop "as much as 50%" in wage and transfer fees in the summer transfer window. Dortmund are happy to wait out until transfer fees return to 'normal' as they are still expecting to cash in over £100 million for Sancho when a Premier League club comes knocking.

Play Icon

Transfers No Mbappe? Real Madrid look to Liverpool for Plan B – Euro Papers 14 HOURS AGO

Paper Round's view: Dortmund aren't in a rush to sell one of their most prized assets. Sancho signed a new and improved deal at the Bundesliga club back in August, so Dortmund aren't taking a risk on his value decreasing. The 20-year-old winger will understand that his club want to hold out for a certain fee and due to his young age, he probably won't be in too much of a rush to leave - especially if potential wages are set to drop by 50% in any deal he were to sign at a new club. The signing of Erling Braut Haaland in January has probably given Sancho more reason to stay in Germany. If the Englishman stays for one more season, he could drive Dortmund to some serious silverware and leave after next summer's European Championships.

Read the full story

N’Golo can’t play

Chelsea are expecting that they will be without midfield star N'Golo Kante when the Premier League restarts as the Frenchman missed training for the second consecutive day. The World Cup winner is reluctant to return to training due to fears over the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League's Project Restart plan visions England's top tier fixtures to resume in mid-June, but Chelsea are anticipating that Kante won't be part of their plans when this comes around. The west London club have granted the 29-year-old compassionate leave after he expressed concerns over training with teammates despite the country remaining in lockdown.

Paper Round's view: Players are going to be scared to return to football and it's more than likely that Kante won't be the only high-profile star to defer his chance to return when the Premier League comes back. Watford captain Troy Deeney has spoken out against the resumption of football, prioritising his family's health over a pay check and Manchester City's Raheem Sterling has also stated his worries. If Project Restart goes ahead successfully, clubs will have to accept that they might be missing some of their players and hopefully for the sake of the intregity of the Premier League, it doesn't have too much of an impact on any squads.

Read the full story

Rose wants Leicester move

Tottenham left-back Danny Rose has admitted he would "love" to play under Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers again before the end of his career. The 29-year-old, who is currently on loan at Newcastle, played under Rodgers during another loan spell at Watford back in the 2008-09 season when he was a promising teenager. Rose has 13 months left on his current contract at Tottenham and was free to leave the club in January before taking up a temporary move to Tyneside. The England international joked that a club would have sign current Foxes left-back Ben Chilwell first if he were to make the move to the Midlands. Chilwell has been linked with a summer transfer to Chelsea and Manchester City.

Paper Round's view: Rose would be a decent replacement for Rodgers if Chilwell were to leave. The Leicester left-back has attracted plenty of attention from the Premier League's 'Big Six', with Blues boss Frank Lampard very keen on improving that position in his team. However, the coronavirus pandemic might put that move on hold for a summer as Leicester would demand a huge fee of around £50 million for the 23-year-old. If Rose were to find himself another season-long loan next term, he could get his dream move to Rodgers' Leicester when his contract is up at Tottenham in the summer of 2021... but who knows if the 47-year-old will even still be in charge at the King Power by then?

Read the full story

FA Cup to be concluded

The Football Association have confirmed their commitment to concluding this season's FA Cup campaign if the Premier League's Project Restart is successful, according to the Mail. The FA's chief executive Mark Bullingham revealed his plans at a meeting on Thursday, which would see both semi-finals and the final played behind closed doors at Wembley Stadium. The competition was at the quarter-final stage when the football season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Paper Round's view: There were initial thoughts that the FA Cup plans would be shelved in order to prioritise finishing the Premier League, but it looks like both could be finished. The quarter-finals stage only included Premier League clubs, which cuts out any potential issues if the Championship season is curtailed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The only problem would be that Premier League sides don't need any more matches as they need to play catch-up on what has been missed over the past few months. Once the season restarts, a calendar can be drawn out and FA Cup fixtures will have to fit in where they can if the competition is to be completed.

Read the full story

Transfers Neymar set to stay at Paris Saint-Germain - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 21:29

Play Icon